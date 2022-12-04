Karni crossing, Gaza protests hotspot, evacuated today

Karni crossing, a Gaza border crossing that was a hotspot for the Gaza border protests throughout the years, began the process of being formally evacuated on Sunday morning.

The evacuation and demolition of the border crossing are intended to allow for the completion of the border barrier wall.

This operation will take place over several weeks during which construction will be performed along the barrier under the leadership of the Defense Ministry and with the cooperation of the Gaza Division of the IDF.

According to an IDF statement released Sunday, the operation is designed to improve defense in the region and is just one of the actions taken to secure the Gaza border region.

The crossing's controversial history

Karni crossing was used for the passage of employees traveling between Gaza and Israel, as well as for goods and products. In 2011, however, it was decided to stop the activity of the crossing after several attacks occurred there.

An IDF army post is seen next to a concrete wall inside the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside Gaza Strip by the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Since then, all goods passing between Israel and Gaza go through the Kerem Shalom crossing, while workers go through the Erez crossing.