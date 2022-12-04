The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Karni crossing, Gaza protests hotspot, evacuated today

Karni crossing, the former passage between the Gaza Strip and Israel, is being taken down to complete the controversial Gaza border wall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 08:40
A Palestinian waves a flag near a destroyed section of the border wall between the Gaza Strip and Egypt (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Palestinian waves a flag near a destroyed section of the border wall between the Gaza Strip and Egypt
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Karni crossing, a Gaza border crossing that was a hotspot for the Gaza border protests throughout the years, began the process of being formally evacuated on Sunday morning.

The evacuation and demolition of the border crossing are intended to allow for the completion of the border barrier wall.

This operation will take place over several weeks during which construction will be performed along the barrier under the leadership of the Defense Ministry and with the cooperation of the Gaza Division of the IDF.

According to an IDF statement released Sunday, the operation is designed to improve defense in the region and is just one of the actions taken to secure the Gaza border region.

The crossing's controversial history

Karni crossing was used for the passage of employees traveling between Gaza and Israel, as well as for goods and products. In 2011, however, it was decided to stop the activity of the crossing after several attacks occurred there.

An IDF army post is seen next to a concrete wall inside the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside Gaza Strip by the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An IDF army post is seen next to a concrete wall inside the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside Gaza Strip by the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Since then, all goods passing between Israel and Gaza go through the Kerem Shalom crossing, while workers go through the Erez crossing.



Tags Gaza border wall Erez crossing Gaza-Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by