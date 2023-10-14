West Bank driver rams through Jerusalem checkpoint, sparks police chase

Israel Police and Border Police investigate the circumstances of a driver in the West Bank trying to drive through a border (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A vehicle heading from the West Bank toward Jerusalem drove through the Al-Za'im crossing at high speed while ignoring officer calls to stop Saturday morning, according to Israel Police.

Near the Naomi Shemer Interchange, the suspect changed direction on the road and started driving in the opposite direction leading the police to pursue him. The suspect hit a border police vehicle in his attempts to flee.

Near Matzudat Adumim junction, the suspect began to flee and drive recklessly. Border police fired shots, killing him, according to the police.

West Bank driver rams through checkpoint, sparking police chase | The man was shot dead by Border PoliceFull story: https://t.co/WHGRY91eCH pic.twitter.com/roPxa7dBI9 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 14, 2023

Bomb squad enacted

Jerusalem Envelope Border Police and Israel Police responded to the scene, alongside the Jerusalem District Bomb Disposal unit.

The vehicle was subsequently secured, launching an investigation into the identity of the suspect, as well as his goals in the attack.