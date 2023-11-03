No. of Israeli hostages held by Hamas drops one to 241, IDF says

The number of Israelis and other civilians held hostage by Hamas decreased from 242 on Thursday to 241 on Friday, according to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who cited the receipt of additional intelligence as the reason.

While Hagari didn't specify the source of this intelligence, it likely includes the analysis of pieces of flesh, bones and ashes left behind by Hamas in several kibbutzim following Hamas's brutal acts. Forensic teams at Shura and Abu Kabir facilities have been working diligently to identify these remains, allowing the country to determine the status of individuals who could be kidnapped, missing, or deceased.

He also said that 338 soldiers had died in battle since the massacre on October 7.

"We are attacking Gaza from the land, sea, and air," Hagari said Friday morning. He said the IDF was continuing to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and kill terrorists in their tracks.

Heinous acts by Hamas against its citizens

At the same time, the IDF is working to unveil to the public the brutal acts by Hamas against its citizens, such as showing that the terrorists are stealing fuel from Al-Shifa Hospital and using it to carry out violent acts against Israel. Hamas terror base built under main Gaza hospital (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

On Friday, the IDF released a recording in which healthcare workers were heard discussing the alleged siphoning of fuel from the hospital by Hamas. In this conversation, the officials estimated that Hamas had acquired between half a million and a million liters of fuel.

IDF releases a recording with an official in the Healthcare System in Gaza showing that Hamas holds the fuel reserves of the Shifa Hospital for terror purposes (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In the North, the IDF slammed strategic Hezbollah locations on Thursday in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the organization at Israeli towns and cities, causing damage.

"We are ready to respond to any confrontation – now and in the future," Hagari stressed.

A proxy war

He added that Iran was sending weapons to proxies in the region to use against Israel and distract the country from its war against Hamas. However, Hagari assured, Israel is staying laser-focused on the goal of destroying Hamas militarily and politically and bringing the hostages home.

In the West Bank, the IDF operated overnight in Jenin, killing several terrorists and stopping terror activity.

He reminded the public to follow the rules of the Homefront Command and not to become complacent.