IDF breaches blast door in tunnel under Shifa Hospital

The IDF published footage from behind a blast door found in a tunnel under Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The blast door was found in a 55-meter long tunnel that was uncovered earlier this week under a small structure inside the hospital campus, among other evidence showing Hamas used the hospital for terrorist activity.

The IDF announced as well on Tuesday that it was publishing an interactive website in English and Arabic presenting how Hamas uses hospitals for terrorist activity. The website will provide a collection of evidence revealed about the hospitals and will be updated as further evidence is found.

Hamas committing war crimes in hospitals

"Hamas terrorists have built a systematic and extensive terror infrastructure and are using patients and medical staff as human shields for terrorist activity. This is a war crime, it is against international law, and we will continue to expose it to the world," said IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Tuesday evening. A tunnel found under Al Shifa hospital in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hagari added that the IDF would expose how Hamas uses other hospitals in Gaza for terrorist purposes.