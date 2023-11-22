The IDF on Wednesday brought The Jerusalem Post and select other media outlets to view Hamas’s terror infrastructure at Al-Shifa Hospital, especially its several hundred-meter tunnel network, up close.

This was the first time a reporter from the Post crossed into Gaza since the IDF withdrawal in 2005 and brought up close all of the cumulative findings of the IDF since November 15 of what Hamas tried desperately to hide at Al-Shifa.

Laid out next to the Qatar facility within the Shifa complex was a vast amount of not only Hamas’s guns and grenades which the IDF found hidden throughout the hospital, but also rocket-propelled grenade launchers, large and small advanced drones for delivering explosives, and a variety of sophisticated intelligence platforms.

JPost enters the depths of Hamas's terror tunnels

The vastness of the tunnel itself, with the Post viewing a variety of sophisticated rooms and the blast door which the IDF showed earlier this week, was testimony to how important this location was to Hamas.

Among the rooms, was a very large bedroom with two spaced-out beds and a large modern air conditioning unit, a kitchenette, a bathroom, and other facilities, as well as extensive plumbing and electrical wiring to enable all of the infrastructure.

Two members of the IDF’s special Yahalom unit for uncovering tunnels and IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari described the process of discovering the tunnel as a huge riddle.

They had intelligence about Hamas’s tunnel network at Al-Shifa Hospital long before arriving at the site. Advertisement

IDF reveals comprehensive footage of Hamas's 55-meter-long tunnel under Al-Shifa Hopsital in Gaza (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Read the full story at 8:00 p.m.