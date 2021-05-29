Hamas parades drones and missiles, showing 'achievements'

The recent rocket and drone display showed off a rocket known as S-40, reputed to be the one used in massive barrages on Ashkelon and Ashdod when Hamas fired some 140 of them in several minutes during the recent war. It is supposed to have a 40km range.

It also showed off the Q-20, a rocket that is a bit smaller and which was reputedly used in an attack on Ohad that killed two agricultural workers during the recent conflict. While the S-40 is encased in tubes in sets of eight, the Q-20 comes in sets of 12. In the parade, Hamas mounted them on a truck. But in reality they are also placed underground.

Iran showed off its new drones, which are modelled on kamikaze drones used in Yemen and by Iran. These are similar to the Qasef and Ababil drones. Iran has borrowed this technology from Iran which supports the Hamas weapons program. The Shehab drone is a new piece of Hamas technology developed in the last years. It is expected that this parade of technology showcases most of Hamas's engineering successes rather than being the tip of an iceberg. Where Iran has excelled is in being able to aim large numbers of rockets in more precise manners during the recent war using underground infrastructure.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}