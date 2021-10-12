The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gottheimer: Shocked by Harris response to genocide slur against Israel

“Congress swiftly acts and acts overwhelmingly to stand with our historic ally, the democracy in the region and our critical ally in the fight against terror," said Gottheimer.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 19:07
Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer speaks at the Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference (photo credit: screenshot)
Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer speaks at the Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference
(photo credit: screenshot)
Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer said he had been “shocked” and “disappointed” by Vice President Kamala Harris’s failure to push back at a George Mason University student who accused Israel of ethnic genocide against the Palestinians.
He made his comments at The Jerusalem Post Conference in an interview by Senior Contributor Editor and veteran analyst Herb Keinon.
Gottheimer said that he and other pro-Israel Democrats hoped to sit down soon with her to discuss the incident, which took place in September.
The incident, however, must be put in context with Harris's strong support for Israel, Gottheimer said.
“The vice president has a very long track record of standing with Israel and strongly behind the US-Israel relationship. I have no doubt that when we speak with her, it will echo strongly what has been clear from the first day of the Biden administration, which is that the US stands strongly with Israel,” he said.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia, (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia, (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Overall, he explained, the Democratic Party has not abandoned the state of Israel. He blamed opposition to additional Iron Dome funding on a minority segment of his party.
A strong pro-Israel voice in the House of Representatives, Gottheimer said that opponents of Israel were limited to a small group of politicians known as the "Squad" who support the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement and who have attempted to limit military aid to Israel.
“You are talking about a very small group of eight to ten members... that tend to take actions that most of us, a super majority of us, just don’t agree with,” Gottheimer said.
That group has not stopped Congress from standing with Israel, Gottheimer said, adding that there are also a small number of anti-Israel legislators in the Republican Party as well.
“Congress swiftly acts and acts overwhelmingly to stand with our historic ally, the democracy in the region and our critical ally in the fight against terror, and I think everyone recognizes that,” he said.
In “vote after vote” and in “statement after statement” Congress has stood with Israel, he said.
Gottheimer explained that the House of Representatives has approved additional Iron Dome funding to protect Israel against Hamas rockets and that the matter has now moved to the Senate, where it has been held up by Republican Rand Paul (Kentucky).


Tags Israel Iron Dome israel us House of Representatives Kamala Harris usa Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by