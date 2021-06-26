Hamas: PA obstructing Gaza reconstruction

Hamas does not trust the Palestinian Authority regarding the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said over the weekend.Abu Marzouk, deputy head of the Hamas politburo abroad, also said that his group rejects any attempt to link the Gaza reconstruction to the issue of a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. Abu Marzouk’s remarks, in an interview with the Arabi 21 online newspaper, are yet another sign of the ongoing dispute between Hamas and the PA over the reconstruction effort in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave in the aftermath of last month’s fighting with Israel.The PA insists that its Ramallah-based government be in charge of the reconstruction, including the funds channeled by various countries and international parties.PA President Mahmoud Abbas told Fatah leaders in Ramallah last week that “the State of Palestine” is the only address for any effort to rebuild the houses and buildings that were destroyed during the Israel-Hamas fighting.Hamas, for its part, has informed Egyptian and United Nations mediators that the PA could play a role in the reconstruction effort, but only through a body consisting of representatives of several Palestinian factions.Tensions between the PA and Hamas have also been running high since the death of Hebron activist Nizar Banat, who was allegedly beaten to death by Palestinian security officers who came to arrest him last Thursday morning.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Several Hamas leaders and officials have accused the PA of “assassinating” Banat because of his outspoken criticism of rampant corruption among the Palestinian leadership. They have also called for the resignation of the PA government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and for an end to security coordination between the PA security forces and the IDF.PA officials said that Banat, a former candidate for the Palestinian parliamentary election that was supposed to take place on May 22, died after his health “deteriorated” during his arrest. The PA government said that it has formed a special committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Banat, who was wanted on suspicion of “insulting” senior Palestinian officials, including Shtayyeh, in a series of videos he posted on Facebook.“The Palestinian Authority is placing obstacles [to the reconstruction effort] by demanding that the money pass through it,” Abu Marzouk said in reference to the PA’s demand that all funds earmarked for the Gaza Strip, including the Qatari cash grants, be delivered only through the Shtayyeh government.“Although we (Hamas) will not receive a single dollar and we will facilitate any reconstruction process, we do not feel confident about the money going to the treasury of the Palestinian Authority. Just a few days ago they squandered 27 million dollars on a deal of corrupt vaccines. What prevents them from wasting funds for the reconstruction of Gaza?”The Hamas official was referring to the recent botched vaccine exchange agreement between the PA and Israel. Under the terms of the agreement, which was later cancelled by the PA government, Israel would provide the Palestinians with more than one million soon-to-expire Pfizer vaccines. In return, Israel would receive the same number of vaccines from a shipment bought by the PA and scheduled to arrive later this year.“The Palestinian Authority is not an active party in the Gaza Strip until it plays this role,” Abu Marzouk argued.He warned that the rivalry between the Fatah-dominated PA and Hamas would have a negative impact on the effort to rebuild the Gaza Strip. “We will not stand idly in the face of the disruption of the reconstruction process,’ Abu Marzouk added. “The state of frustration may lead to an explosion of the situation again.”Hamas, he said, welcomes anyone who wants to contribute to the reconstruction “with our brothers in Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait and others, or the United Nations and through its representatives in Gaza, as it is responsible for 75% of the population as refugees.”On the prospects of ending the PA-Hamas rift, Abu Marzouk said that recent statements issued by Fatah leaders and their institutions “do not bode well.”He continued: “It is not possible to talk about an intra-Palestinian dialogue to end the division sponsored by President Abbas, as he is a key party to this division. And when we talk about the division, we do not mean the political division between Fatah and Hamas, but rather the multiple Palestinian divisions that have emerged since President Abbas took power in 2005.”The last rapprochement between the PA and Hamas, Abu Marzouk said, was sabotaged by Abbas’s surprise decision to resume security coordination with Israel and call off the parliamentary and presidential elections. He claimed that Abbas delayed the elections because of his assessment that Hamas was going to win the parliamentary vote.