IDF wrapping up Gaza border crisis probes - exclusive

After 14 criminal investigations and two convictions of the killings of well over 200 Palestinians during the 2018 Gaza border crisis, the IDF is likely close to wrapping up its probes, The Jerusalem Post has learned.The IDF spokesperson provided the most updated statistics on the probes from the 2018 conflict which have gotten special attention from the International Criminal Court and the UN Human Rights Commission. In fact, the ICC Prosecution even issued special statements in May 2018 in real time with the ongoing conflict, seeming to threaten Israel for potential war crimes allegations.The conflict was so broad and there were so many deaths and injuries on the Palestinian side that human rights groups brought petitions to the Israeli High Court of Justice seeking to declare the IDF’s rules of engagement illegal.While the High Court eventually rejected the petitions, this was only after the IDF brought a major general directing operations, its international law division chief and others to testify directly to the justices about the open fire rules.The IDF Spokesperson’s Office added to the Post that, “cases of deaths of Palestinians during the confrontation with public disorder and terror attacks which took place on the Gaza border since March 30, 2018 were probed by commanders and by the Fact-Finding Assessment (FFA) mechanism.”From the FFA, certain cases proceeded on to the IDF Military Advocate General for full criminal probes, while others were closed.
The FFA is a special mechanism that was established during and after the 2014 Gaza War based on recommendations by quasi-independent government commissions chaired by former supreme court justice Yaakov Turkel and former foreign ministry legal adviser Joseph Ciechanover.It is designed to strike a balance between quick handling of a larger volume of cases than IDF police and lawyers are used to dealing with in order to vet files to find the more serious ones, as well as still having experts substantively delve into the cases.Critics say the FFA gives operations officers too much leeway in controlling a probe's narrative before it gets to lawyers, but most foreign militaries have complimented Israel for creatively addressing a difficult issue.While a statement by the IDF left open the possibility of additional decisions in the future, with between two to three years having passed since the events in dispute, the chances of additional indictments clearly appeared remote.A senior official added that these probes of killings which took place during a widespread and dynamic conflict involving sometimes thousands of persons at several different locations were highly complex.In addition, the source said there were special challenges in obtaining evidence since significant aspects of the evidence were in Hamas' territory in Gaza.Further, many Palestinian victims and their families did not hand over all evidence or fully cooperate with investigations.Supporters of Israel will likely applaud the IDF for 14 criminal probes and two jail sentences of its own soldiers for firing on Palestinians from Gaza in tense operational situations.Critics, including a B'Tselem report which came out on Monday, have already dismissed IDF probes as insufficient or a whitewash.The two convictions to date came on June 15, 2020 and on October 28, 2019.The conviction on October 28, 2019 was for the killing of Palestinian Otman Halas, age 16, on July 13, 2018.Halas was climbing the border fence, which is illegal. But he was not considered an immediate danger and so the IDF officer in charge did not authorize firing on him.This meant that the soldier who fired on him did so against the rules of engagement, the violation for which he was convicted in a plea bargain and sentenced to 30 days of military prison.Questioned about why the sentence was so lenient for the death of a Palestinian, a senior official indicated that there had been evidentiary problems in making a firm linkage between the particular soldier shooting and the specific killed Palestinian.The June 15, 2020 conviction was for the killing of an unnamed Palestinian on November 14, 2018.The IDF soldier was convicted in a plea bargain of exceeding his authority to the point of endangering a person’s life and negligently causing a wound, and sentenced to 45 days of military prison.An IDF investigation found that the Palestinian was killed when he and two others had approached the border fence, but then moved further away.Although the rules of engagement permitted firing at the knees of Palestinians approaching the border fence within a certain proximity, the same rules prohibited firing if those Palestinians had started to move away.The soldier’s violation was that he fired on the Palestinian after he was already starting to move backwards and without authorization from his commanders.A senior official said that part of the difficulty in linking the specific soldier’s illegal firing to killing the Palestinian was that the Palestinian side neither provided medical documents nor was an autopsy performed to determine cause of death.No specific updates were given regarding the IDF’s criminal investigations of the circumstances surrounding the death of Abad al-Nabi and three additional Palestinians on March 30, 2018, the death of three Palestinians east of Jabalia on April 20, 2018, the deaths of two Palestinians east of the city of Al Bureij on May 15, 2018 or the death of paramedic Razan Alnajar on June 1, 2018, but the impression was that no additional indictments would be issued.Alnajar was a significant case both because she was a medic and because the FFA had recommended no criminal investigation, only for IDF MAG Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek to overrule and order a full probe.In addition, there was later public relations controversy between the IDF and critics about whether al-Najar had remained as an entirely innocent paramedic or purposely put herself at risk.There has also never been any public announcement regarding the April 6, 2018 killing of journalist Yasir Murtaja.However, the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center issued a report indicating that Murtaja wore “two hats,” one as a journalist and one being associated with terror groups, which means the FFA of his killing probably did not lead to a full criminal probe. UNHRC reports have supported the narrative that the vast majority of Palestinians confronting the IDF had been peaceful protesters, which would make the IDF's use of deadly force a war crime.The IDF had said that the protests were a mix of violent and non-violent protesters with most of the protests organized by Hamas and a large volume of the Palestinian deaths being Hamas operatives.There was also disagreement between the IDF and the UNHRC about the identity of the killed Palestinians.The UNHRC identified only a small percentage with Hamas and the IDF and the Meir Amit Center said that up to 80% of those killed, especially on days with large volumes of protesters and rioters, were affiliated with Hamas or other armed groups.There was also disagreement between the IDF and the UNHRC about the rules of engagement.The UNHRC said the IDF was shooting to kill when there was no immediate danger to its soldiers, based on a lax interpretation of potential danger.The IDF said that many Palestinians were killed when it was aiming not to use lethal force, but was aiming for their legs in order to prevent them succeeding in breaching the border wall and potentially terrorizing Jewish villages that are very close by.Further, the IDF said that some Palestinians were mistakenly killed when bullets ricocheted unintentionally or hit both a violent Palestinian, but mistakenly continued afterward to hit a non-violent protester.