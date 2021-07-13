The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Islamic Jihad claims it called off rockets attacks on areas with children

Two Israeli children were killed by rocket fire from Gaza during the operation, including five-year-old Ido Avigal and a 16-year-old Nadin Awad.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 13, 2021 15:20
Islamic Jihad forces hold a military parade in central Gaza, May 29, 2021. (photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Islamic Jihad forces hold a military parade in central Gaza, May 29, 2021.
(photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed on Monday that it called off missions during Operation Guardian of the Walls when it found out that children were in areas they planned on targeting, despite the terrorist group firing hundreds of unguided rockets that it cannot precisely aim towards civilian areas.
PIJ spokesperson Abu Hamza stated in an interview with Al-Jazeera that when the terrorist organization found out there were children present at targets, "these missions were stopped," adding "the enemy knows very well what I am talking about."
Abu Hamza also claimed that the Iron Dome was not able to intercept 90% of rockets and that the PIJ has produced rockets that have not yet been revealed. The spokesperson added that the PIJ managed to work around the Iron Dome by launching concentrated and intense bursts of rocket fire.
Two Israeli children were killed by rocket fire from Gaza during the operation, including five-year-old Ido Avigal and a 16-year-old Nadin Awad.
The rockets which Gaza terrorist groups possess are unguided, meaning that the terrorist organizations cannot target specific locations with much accuracy. During Operation Guardian of the Walls, which Palestinians referred to as Operation Sword of Jerusalem, over 4,000 of these rockets were fired indiscriminately towards civilians in Israel.
The terrorist spokesperson's statement echoed statements the IDF often makes during operations to explain its policies to avoid civilian casualties. The IDF often calls off missions if civilians are spotted at the targeted location.
In one video and audio recording released by the IDF during Operation Guardian of the Walls, a fighter pilot could be heard calling off an airstrike after he noticed civilians, including children, in the area.
Palestinian terrorist groups have repeatedly been found to violate the rights of children and place children at risk.
UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip have been used as sites to store and fire rockets. Attack tunnels have also been found to lead to these schools.
Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza also run summer camps which train children to take up arms and be terrorists. Hamas has released footage of the summer camps in recent weeks, with children seen carrying weapons and undergoing militant training.


Tags Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets children
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lapid must keep eyes open when dealing with EU - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by