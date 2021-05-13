The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli Arabs and Jews: End of the honeymoon period?

Does the violence between Jews and Arabs in Israel's mixed cities mark the end of the honeymoon between the majority and the minority in the country?

By UDI SHAHAM  
MAY 13, 2021 19:26
Dr. Thabet Abu-Ras talks about the contrast between the acceptance and the legitimization of Arab parties being part of a coalition in Israel, to the ongoing ethnic violence which turned into mutual lynch attempts in Lod and Acre.
Abu-Ras also talks about the background which led to the current tensions – the violence in Jerusalem’s Old City and the al-Aqsa mosque, and the confrontations that took place in mixed areas such as Jaffa.
He also discusses the dual identity conflict within Israeli Arabs – the first, the civil identity, in which Israeli Arabs want to be assimilated in the general public and want to be part of the economy and politics, and the second, the national identity, in which they feel part of the Palestinian people, and the Arab nation.
