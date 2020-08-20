Jason Greenblatt: Sovereignty is not question of if, but when

Jason Greenblatt , US President Donald Trump's former adviser, acknowledged that the question of applying sovereignty over Judea of Samaria was not completely "off the table," but rather postponed due to the signing of the historic agreement between Israel and the UAE.

"I think the parties had a reason to choose the word 'suspend,'" he told Israel Hayom, adding that annexation "is not a question of 'if' but of 'when'"."The approach taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , working closely with President Trump and the White House, in my opinion, the most supportive White House for Israel ever, allows Israel to progress systematically with the UAE, and hopefully other Arab neighbors without giving up on what I see as Israel's just claims," declared Greenblatt.

"There is hope for progress with other Arab neighbors following Netanyahu's right move to sign a peace agreement with the UAE.

"It is possible to act on [Judea and Samaria] at a later date," added Greenblatt, calling on those who opposed the sovereignty decision - including the right-wing circles in Israel, which came out strongly against the Trump plan and thus contributed to the delay in the implementation of annexation - to “reconsider their approach.”