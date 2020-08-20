The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jason Greenblatt: Sovereignty is not question of if, but when

"The issue of sovereignty is very important, but it is not the only issue that must be taken into account."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 20, 2020 10:32
Benjamin Netanyahu and Jason Greenblatt (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Benjamin Netanyahu and Jason Greenblatt
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's former adviser, acknowledged that the question of applying sovereignty over Judea of Samaria was not completely "off the table," but rather postponed due to the signing of the historic agreement between Israel and the UAE.
"I think the parties had a reason to choose the word 'suspend,'" he told Israel Hayom, adding that annexation "is not a question of 'if' but of 'when'".
"The approach taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, working closely with President Trump and the White House, in my opinion, the most supportive White House for Israel ever, allows Israel to progress systematically with the UAE, and hopefully other Arab neighbors without giving up on what I see as Israel's just claims," declared Greenblatt.
 "There is hope for progress with other Arab neighbors following Netanyahu's right move to sign a peace agreement with the UAE.
"It is possible to act on [Judea and Samaria] at a later date,"  added Greenblatt, calling on those who opposed the sovereignty decision - including the right-wing circles in Israel, which came out strongly against the Trump plan and thus contributed to the delay in the implementation of annexation - to “reconsider their approach.”
Greenblatt said he believes "it is difficult to determine at the moment what needs to be done to implement sovereignty," but  "Netanyahu has the freedom of action he needs to do what is best for the State of Israel on a comprehensive basis.
"In my opinion," he concluded, "the issue of sovereignty is very important, but it is not the only issue that must be taken into account."
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu judea and samaria Donald Trump Jason Greenblatt Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by