Man indicted after setting fire to non-kosher Arabic restaurant, twice

A man in his twenties from northern Israel was indicted on two charges of arson on Wednesday after setting fire to "HaMigdal," (The Tower) an Arab-owned restaurant near Alumot junction on two separate occasions.According to the indictment, which was submitted by prosecutor Tuval Dori, the suspect believes very firmly that Israel belongs to the Jewish people, who are obliged to follow mitzvahs and must not allow "goyim" to sell non-kosher food in the country. During the first incident, which occurred on the afternoon of June 16, the man was seen hastily pouring a flammable liquid near the entrance to the restaurant while several guests were still eating inside, before setting the liquid ablaze and running away.Guests and employees were evacuated as restaurant employees put out the flames using fire extinguishers.Later that same day, around 1:30 a.m., the man returned to the restaurant while it was closed. He smashed a window and poured a flammable liquid into the restaurant before lighting the flame and fleeing the premises.The restaurant's owner, Nizar Hana, went out in search of the suspect, eventually spotting him around 4 a.m. while walking toward the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee.) The suspect initially resisted his arrest, but was ultimately detained by police.