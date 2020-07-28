Netanyahu: Hezbollah should know IDF prepared for any scenario

Hezbollah should realize Israel will do what it takes to defend itself, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on a visit to the IDF Northern Command in Safed on Tuesday.“I don’t suggest that anyone try the IDF or Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves,” Netanyahu said following a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and others. Netanyahu’s remarks came the day after the IDF stopped a Hezbollah attack on Israel’s northern borders. He called the clash “important,” in that it prevented a Hezbollah incursion into Israel.“All that is happening at this moment is a result of an attempt by Iran and its outgrowths in Lebanon,” he stated.Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah is “serving the Iranian interest at Lebanon’s expense,” Netanyahu said.The prime minister said Israel “will continue to thwart Iranian attempts to establish itself in our area.”“The IDF is prepared for any scenario…We will do all that is necessary to defend ourselves. I suggest Hezbollah take this simple fact into consideration,” he added.