There were unconfirmed reports of an exchange of fire along the border as well as the firing of anti-tank guided missiles into Israel. The IDF ordered residents in the North to remain in their homes. A dozen communities, including Avivim, HaGoshrim, Zarit, Hanit, Yiftach, Kfar Giladi, Misgav Am, Metula, Neve Ativ, Kiryat Shmona, Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi and Shetula were named in the order following the incident.

Moments before the attack, Netanyahu warned that Lebanon and Hezbollah will be responsible for any attack against Israel.

"We maintain the policy that I set years ago: we will not allow Iran to establish itself on our border. Lebanon and Hezbollah will be responsible for any attack against us that comes of Lebanon,” he said during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset.

Netanyahu made the comments as tensions remain high along Israel’s northern borders with the IDF concerned of a potential Hezbollah attack against military targets, either by sniper attacks or anti-tank guided missiles.

“The IDF is prepared for any scenario. We work in all arenas for Israel's security - close to our borders and far from our borders,” he said.

The IDF has been on high alert since an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria last week killed a Hezbollah fighter. Hezbollah had said that it would retaliate for the killing of its operative.

On Friday, following a situational assessment and in accordance with the Northern Command’s defense plan, the military said it deployed additional troops to troops to Division 91 and 210 Bashan Division along with artillery and field intelligence troops “with the goal of strengthening defenses along the northern border.”

Iron Dome missile defense batteries were also on alert as well as Israel Air Force jets.



The strike targeted several sites around the capital, including a major ammunition depot, and killed several Iranian and Syrian personnel as well as Hezbollah terrorist Ali Kamel Mohsen. Following the alleged Israeli strikes last Monday, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported that Hezbollah had raised its alert level "to monitor activities" of IDF soldiers along the border between the two countries, and statements attributed to Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah suggested that Israel be wary of an attack.

Explosions and artillery fire were heard along the northern border on Monday, after tense days during which the IDF beefed up its presence along the border with Lebanon in anticipation of a Hezbollah attack.The IDF said that there was a security incident occurred near the Mount Dov area in Northern Israel, also known as Sheba'a Farms. Reports claimed that a cell of Hezbollah guerrillas had attacked an IDF position along the mountain. The IDF reportedly struck back, stopping the cell from crossing into Israel.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been in the middle of a Likud faction meeting when he received news of the attack. He left the meeting, saying: "We are in the midst of a complicated event."