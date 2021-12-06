The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian Authority cut wages in prisoner, tax dispute with Israel

Israel and the US say the PA stipends, dispersed monthly to prisoners, their relatives and the families of Palestinians killed for carrying out attacks, encourage further violence.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 18:00
Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 17, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 17, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Monday it would cut wages paid to its employees in response to a cash crunch exacerbated by a renewed dispute with Israel overpayments it makes to Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Israel and the United States say the PA stipends, dispersed monthly to prisoners, their relatives and the families of Palestinians killed for carrying out attacks, encourage further violence. The Palestinians consider them a form of welfare for inmates they regard as national heroes.
Seeking to push the PA to end the payments, Israel in 2018 began deducting the value of the stipends from tax money it collects on the Palestinians' behalf and transfers to them monthly.
The deduction typically amounts to around 7% of the PA's monthly tax revenue, which makes up over half its budget.
"These continued deductions put us in a difficult financial situation but we will continue to work to get all our funds," Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told his cabinet in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020 (credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020 (credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Soon after Shtayyeh spoke, his finance ministry announced that many of the PA's 140,000 employees in the West Bank and Gaza would see their November salaries cut by 25%, an amount it said will be paid out in arrears once Israel releases the withheld funds.
Israel's finance ministry, which handles tax transfers to the PA under interim peace accords, did not provide comment on the salary cuts.
In a move hailed by Israel, the United States in 2018 passed legislation restricting some aid to the PA until it ends the payments. The PA, which has suffered from donor aid cuts over the past decade, rejects any such move.


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority israeli prison service palestinian prisoners taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by