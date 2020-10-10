The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Palestinians demand attacker's body on anniversary of terror attack

His body has yet to be released by Israel to the families, and so the clashes were in response.

By TAMAR BEERI  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 11:15
A part of the trench is seen in a former Jordanian military post at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem. Originally built by the British, the site was captured by Jordan in the 1948-1949 war and held by them until Israeli troops captured it in the 1967 Six Day War. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Clashes broke out in the Palestinian neighborhood of Isawiya in north Jerusalem throughout Friday night between Palestinian locals and police, as well as Border Police, according to a report by Ynet.
The clashes broke out over the four year anniversary of the terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Ammunition Hill, when Misbah Abu Sbeih carried out a drive-by shooting and killed two Israelis.
His body has yet to be released by Israel to the families, and so the clashes were in response, demanding that the families be allowed to lay their son to rest. The attacker was from the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The two Israelis killed by Abu Sbeih were Adv.-Staff-Sgt.-Maj. Yosef Kirma, 29, a Special Patrol officer, and Levana Malichi, 60, a former Knesset employee.
The attack began near Israel Police headquarters, where Abu Sbeih shot several people out of the window of his car and proceeded to continue driving. Police drove after him and caught him a few kilometers down the road. He was shot and died on the spot.
Now, four years later, Palestinians in the region are still demanding the body back. Two Palestinians were arrested during the fighting, as a large photograph of Abu Sbeih hung above, draped on the local mosque.


