Palestinians demand attacker's body on anniversary of terror attack

Clashes broke out in the Palestinian neighborhood of Isawiya in north Jerusalem throughout Friday night between Palestinian locals and police, as well as Border Police, according to a report by Ynet.The clashes broke out over the four year anniversary of the terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Ammunition Hill, when Misbah Abu Sbeih carried out a drive-by shooting and killed two Israelis. His body has yet to be released by Israel to the families, and so the clashes were in response, demanding that the families be allowed to lay their son to rest. The attacker was from the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem.The two Israelis killed by Abu Sbeih were Adv.-Staff-Sgt.-Maj. Yosef Kirma, 29, a Special Patrol officer, and Levana Malichi, 60, a former Knesset employee.The attack began near Israel Police headquarters, where Abu Sbeih shot several people out of the window of his car and proceeded to continue driving. Police drove after him and caught him a few kilometers down the road. He was shot and died on the spot.Now, four years later, Palestinians in the region are still demanding the body back. Two Palestinians were arrested during the fighting, as a large photograph of Abu Sbeih hung above, draped on the local mosque.
