The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Riots deal severe blow to Arab-Jewish political cooperation - analysis

The tidings of such a government were that at long last an Arab party was ready to put aside the banner issue of Palestinian statehood and instead advance the interests of Arab citizens of Israel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 15, 2021 23:19
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
At the beginning of last week, the Israeli political system was on the cusp of a revolution.
After four inconclusive elections in which neither the right wing, religious and ultra-Orthodox parties nor the center-left opposition could muster a majority, it appeared that for the first time in almost three decades an Arab party could play a significant role in Israeli politics.
The Islamist Ra’am (UAL) Party of Mansour Abbas appeared ready to back a government of the “bloc for change” group of parties.
The slated government would have spanned the political spectrum from hard-left Meretz to hard-right Yamina and New Hope, with the non-Zionist, Islamist Ra’am propping the whole edifice up either externally or possibly even internally.
The tidings of such a government were that at long last an Arab party was ready to put aside the banner issue of Palestinian statehood and instead advance the interests of Arab citizens of Israel to help bridge socioeconomic gaps and improve the standard of living in the Arab sector.
But the fierce Arab riots of the last six days in Lod, Ramle, Haifa, Acre and beyond have dealt an enormous blow to that goal, after Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett said the ethnic violence launched by Arab rioters meant such a government was “off the table.”
The violence has indeed been appalling. Arab residents of the mixed city of Lod have set fire to Jewish property, and stoned, stabbed and shot their Jewish neighbors.
Similar riots and incidents in other parts of the country have also taken place, leading to reprisal attacks by extremist Jewish gangs.
Although the violence cannot in any way be tolerated, condoned or justified, the seething anger of significant parts of Arab society indicates that more lies beneath the surface of these riots than just the immediate triggers that have been ascribed to them, such as the Ramadan tensions, the planned Sheikh Jarrah evictions and the violence in the al-Aqsa Mosque.
Arab society is at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, with just around 48% of families living in poverty.
Wages are lower, funding in the Arab education system substantially lower than for the Jewish education system and infrastructure in Arab municipalities suffers from severe underinvestment.
Thabet Abu Rass, a co-executive director of the coexistence organization the Abraham Initiative, recently told The Jerusalem Post that the severe economic gap between Jewish and Arab society, the lack of building permits for Arab municipalities and neighborhoods, and the poor municipal services and infrastructure, have all contributed to deep-seated resentment of the government in Arab society.
The 2015-2019 Netanyahu government did pass a massive NIS 16 billion infrastructure program for the Arab sector, but only half has been disbursed with the critical problem of Arab housing construction still unresolved.
Palestinian nationalism and radicalism among Israeli Arabs, abetted by extremist politicians in the Arab sector inciting the community against the Jewish state, can also not be ignored.
This problem was highlighted last week when rioters tore down an Israeli flag in Lod and replaced it with a Palestinian flag, while the Palestinian flag was also flown by other rioters.
Yet the ongoing incitement of hard-right and far-right Jewish politicians against the Arab community is another factor in the alienation of the Arab community from mainstream society.
And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s infamous comment on election day in 2015 that “Arabs are flocking to the ballot boxes in droves,” as well as his demonization of the Arab parties in the first three of the last four elections has only helped alienate the Arab population politically.
Critics have also pointed to the Nation-State Law of 2018 highlighted Jewish primacy in the country as having “othered” Arabs and other minorities.
The tragedy of the ferocious riots and appalling violence of the last week is that the possibility of political cooperation between Zionist and Arab parties, which could have ameliorated many of these problems and finally appeared attainable has now dealt been a death blow.
Abbas made demands specifically dealing with many of the above mentioned problems including tackling the lack of construction permits in the Arab sector, dealing with violent crime in Arab cities, amending the Nation-State Law, and dealing with other problems affecting Arab society.
Progress on these issues could have helped redress several of the deepest grievances of Arab society, and drawn some of the poison out the extremism and anti-Zionist sentiment in the sector time. The very fact of Jewish-Arab political cooperation would have had a great symbolic impact, demonstrating that the government could work for Arabs as well as Jews.
The bitter tragedy of the Arab riots of the last six days is that they have seemingly confirmed the suspicions of large parts of the Jewish population that all Arab citizens remain implacably opposed to the Jewish state.
This could well stymie Arab-Jewish political cooperation for many years and with it the possibility of remedying the problems in the Arab sector which continue to cause such grievance. 


Tags arab sector Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by