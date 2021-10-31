The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Suez Crisis: 65 years since Israel, UK, France fought Egypt

The crisis was a military success for the UK, France and Israel. Politically, it was Egypt's undisputed victory.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 05:07
Smoke rises from oil tanks beside the Suez Canal hit during the initial Anglo-French assault on Port Said in November 1956 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Smoke rises from oil tanks beside the Suez Canal hit during the initial Anglo-French assault on Port Said in November 1956
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The period of October 29-November 7 marks the 65th anniversary of the 1956 Suez Crisis, a conflict between Egypt, the United Kingdom, Israel and France over the vital waterway that had significant geopolitical ramifications in the region and in the Western world.
The Suez Canal is one of the most vital shipping lanes in the world, connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and bypassing the long trip around Africa. 
Up until 1956, the canal was controlled by the Suez Canal Company, itself controlled mostly by the UK and France. However, this changed when Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized it.
Tensions between Nasser-led Egypt and the UK were high, due to the UK having backed the monarchy overthrown by Nasser as well as close ties between Britain and Iraq, which Nasser believed threatened his ambitions to bring Egypt to the head of the Arab world.
Also at play were Cold War tensions, as Egypt was a non-aligned company, and attempted to maintain good ties with both the US and Soviet Union. Further at play was Egyptian support for Algerian rebels fighting against French colonial rule, as well as cross-border raids between Israel and Egypt.
AT THAT point a woman shouted from the balcony, “Kakh l’Natzer!”’ – “So too for Egyptian Prime Minister Gamal Abdel Nasser,” pictured being cheered in Cairo after announcing the Suez Canal Company, August 1, 1956). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)AT THAT point a woman shouted from the balcony, “Kakh l’Natzer!”’ – “So too for Egyptian Prime Minister Gamal Abdel Nasser,” pictured being cheered in Cairo after announcing the Suez Canal Company, August 1, 1956). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
But another contributing role was money, as the funds generated from traffic through the Suez Canal could be used by Nasser for other purposes.
Ultimately, Nasser went ahead with the nationalization in late July 1956, sending Egyptian troops to seize control of the canal, freezing assets of the Suez Canal Company and – most crucially – barring Israeli shipping through the canal, as well as through the Straits of Tiran.
What followed was a clandestine arrangement between the UK, France and Israel. Known as the Protocol of Sèvres, this agreement would see Israel invade the Sinai Desert and push towards the Suez Canal. The following day, the UK and France would send a demand that both Egypt and Israel withdraw and would send troops the following day on the pretext of restoring order in the region through Operation Revise.
On October 29, Israel launched Operation Kadesh, an offensive seeking to target Sharm e-Sheikh, Arish, Abu Uwayulah and Gaza.
The offensive began when paratroopers were dropped near the Mitla Pass east of the canal. Over the next few days, the offenses continued, and Israeli forces saw victory after victory.
On October 30, the British-French ultimatum was given, and the following day the British and French forces arrived.
Before long, the invasion proved to be a major success, and the area was successfully seized. As such, in terms of military conflict, it was overwhelmingly a victory for the Israeli-French-British forces.
Politically, however, it was an undisputed Egyptian victory.
International condemnation was strong following the invasion, and much of the international community was firmly on the side of Egypt. Both the US and USSR condemned the actions of Israel, France and the UK, with the Soviets even threatening rocketfire against the three countries and sending troops to Egypt, while the US put financial pressure on the UK. The Arab world had also reacted harshly, and Saudi Arabia placed an oil embargo on both France and the UK.
Ultimately, a ceasefire was announced and the British and French troops withdrew from the region. Israel also withdrew, but maintained success in the crisis. The campaign was a military success and showed the strength of the IDF, and it also led to the Straits of Tiran being opened. It also stressed the need to international mediators looking to bring peace to the Middle East that no resolution could come should Israeli security needs not be met.
The crisis also led to the creation of the UN Peacekeeping Force.
But overall, the crisis firmly cemented Egypt's control over the Suez Canal and its position as leader of the Arab world against Western colonialism.
Today, the geopolitical situation has shifted considerably, but the Suez Canal remains one of the most vital waterways in the world.


Tags Egypt suez canal suez crisis history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The budget must pass despite fighting in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by