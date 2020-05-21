Twenty years after Lebanon withdrawal: Return to the abyss

A HEZBOLLAH supporter beams at a poster of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally on the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal, on May 25, 2009. (Jamal Saidi/Reuters)

A SYRIAN woman from the Golan Heights village of Ain al-Tinaeh holds a poster of deceased Syrian president Hafez Assad and son Bashar as she searches for relatives in the village of Majdal Shams, across the border in Israel, in July 2000. (Kh.H/Reuters)