The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

3,500-year-old inscription unearthed in Lachish, oldest in Israel

The writing, a combination of six letters on two distinct lines, is featured on a pottery sherd found in the site located in the Shephelah region in south central Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 15, 2021 21:21
Lachish archaeological site. (photo credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)
Lachish archaeological site.
(photo credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)
A 3,500-year-old inscription recently unearthed in Tel Lachish is the oldest piece of writing ever found in Israel and offers unprecedent insights into the development of the first alphabets, a study published in the journal Antiquity on Thursday revealed.
The writing, a combination of six letters on two distinct lines, is featured on a pottery sherd found in the site located in the Shephelah region in south central Israel.
3500-year-old inscription found at Lachish. (Credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)3500-year-old inscription found at Lachish. (Credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)
The artifact was discovered in 2018 during excavations conducted by the Austrian Archaeological Institute at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, as Dr. Felix Höflmayer, lead author of the paper and co-director of the excavation at Tel Lachish told The Jerusalem Post.
“Our excavation started in 2017,” Höflmayer said. “We have been looking into obtaining a radiocarbon sequence for the transition from the Middle to the Late Bronze Age.”
Dr. Felix Höflmayer, Austrian Archaeological Institute / Austrian Academy of Sciences, co-director of excavation at Lachish. (Credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)Dr. Felix Höflmayer, Austrian Archaeological Institute / Austrian Academy of Sciences, co-director of excavation at Lachish. (Credit: AUSTRIAN ARCHAEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE/AUSTRIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES)
Tel Lachish represents one of the most important archaeological sites in Israel. During that period – around the middle of the 2nd millennium BCE – it was a Canaanite center.
The city is also mentioned several times in the Bible.
According to the Book of Joshua, the Israelites destroyed it as they conquered the land of Israel at the end of their wanderings in the desert after the Exodus from Egypt.
Lachish later became an Israelite city, an important center in the Kingdom of Judah, until it was destroyed by the Assyrians in the 7th century BCE.
The inscription was dated very precisely to 3,500 years ago thanks to the numerous organic samples collected together with it, such as seeds, which allowed the researchers to employ radiocarbon dating.
“Another inscription was found in the 1930s which some believe might go back to 100 years earlier, but because it was excavated such a long time ago, it is not possible to use radiocarbon dating,” Höflmayer explained. “Moreover, many experts have doubts regarding the alphabet script used.
The new finding is especially significant because it narrows the gap between the earliest testimonies of alphabetic script uncovered in the Sinai region and more recent evidence of Semitic alphabets.
“We know that the early alphabet was invented on Sinai approximately in the 19th century BCE. It resurfaced in [the] southern Levant much later, only around the 13th and 12th centuries, but we had no clues about what happened between these two periods,” the researcher pointed out.
Before the discovery of the inscription, experts believed that writing might have been brought by Egypt to the Levant, as archaeologists often referred to an area which include modern Israel, Palestinian Territories, parts of Lebanon and Jordan.
“In the Late Bronze Age, between 1550 and 1200 BC, the region was under the Egyptian empire,” Höflmayer said. “The Egyptians imposed their administrative system and their own writing and many experts though that the early alphabet might have been introduced in this context, but now we can see that it was already in use at least by the 15th century BCE, when there was not such a large-scale Egyptian domination.”
Höflmayer explained that even though the letters identified on the sherd bear names and compose words that might sound familiar to a modern Hebrew speaker, the alphabet was not the Hebrew alphabet, but rather an alphabet from which the Hebrew one would evolve centuries later.
The inscription bears letters that the researchers identified as ayin, bet and daled, forming a word that can be with “eved” which back then, as well as in modern Hebrew, means “slave”. The second word deciphered on the feature nun-pe-tav, n-p-t, “nectar.”
“All alphabets have somewhat evolved from hieroglyphs, the Phoenician one, the Hebrew one, the Greek one, the Latin one and so on…” he concluded. “Now we know that the alphabet was not brought to the Levant by the Egyptian rule. Although we cannot really explain yet how it happened, we can say that it was much earlier and under different social circumstances.”


Tags Hebrew archaeology history Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by