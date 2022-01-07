The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

Archaeologists in Spain have found the remains of a series of buildings which they believe to be the lost temple of Hercules.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 03:00
A statue of Hercules and a lion (photo credit: FELIX MITTERMEIER/PIXABAY)
A statue of Hercules and a lion
(photo credit: FELIX MITTERMEIER/PIXABAY)
Researchers in Spain found the remains of a series of buildings which they believe to be the temple of Hercules (or as he was known to the Romans, Melqart).
Using information obtained through documentary and archaeological data, researchers from the Territorial Delegation and the University of Seville conducted a number of research trips to the area between Chiclana de Frontera and San Fernando in Andalusia, Spain.
The information obtained from these trips revealed a different environment from what was previously believed to have existed in the area. Researchers now believe there was a coastline in the area that was anthropized with a possible dock.
The newly discovered information about the area matches information about the temple of Hercules from the ancient writers of the times. In order to confirm their suspicions, the archaeologists will investigate the area and the data they have about it in an attempt to reconstruct the history and determine chronology, typology and the uses of each of the structures they discovered.
Hercules (or Hercales) is a heroic figure of Greek mythology who was then adapted to fit Roman mythology. As the son of Zeus (or Jupiter), Hercules was a demigod who had various adventures. He is considered the god of strength and heroes.
Remains of a Roman temple. (credit: DIMITRI SVETSIKAS/PIXABAY) Remains of a Roman temple. (credit: DIMITRI SVETSIKAS/PIXABAY)
The temple of Hercules is well-known to have been a popular pilgrimage site thousands of years ago and was believed to have been visited by the likes of Julius Caesar, but its location has been lost, and archaeologists have been seeking it for years.
"We researchers are very reluctant to turn archaeology into a spectacle, but in this case, we are faced with some spectacular findings," Director of the Department of Prehistory and Archaeology and the University of Seville Francisco José García told El Pais.


Tags archaeology greece Rome ancient history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by