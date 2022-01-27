The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Holocaust-era 'Shema Yisrael' pendants uncovered in Poland's Sobibor extermination camp

Three pendants bearing shema yisrael ("Hear O Israel") on one side at a picture of Moses carrying the tablets on the other were discovered.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 09:00

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 09:31
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the location of gas chambers under a road at the Sobibor death camp, the Yad Vashem International Institute for Holo (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the location of gas chambers under a road at the Sobibor death camp, the Yad Vashem International Institute for Holo
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)

Three pendants bearing the Hebrew prayer shema yisrael ("Hear O Israel") have been excavated at the Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Thursday. 

Excavations at Sobibor - where approximately 250,000 Jews were killed during the Holocaust - have been underway for decades now. On the second side of the pendant is a depiction of Moses and the tablets. The team was led by Yoram Haimi from IAA, Wojciech Mazurek from Poland and Ivar Schute from Holland, and was assisted by local residents. 

"Little is known about the stories behind the pendants, which are heartbreaking," said Haimi.

One of the pendants was discovered in the remains of a building where Jews were undressed before being led to the gas chambers.  

“The personal and human aspect of the discovery of these pendants is chilling," said Eli Eskozido, Director of the IAA.

Pendant bearing shema yisrael found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing shema yisrael found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing an image of Moses carrying the tablets found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing an image of Moses carrying the tablets found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA)

"It has been possible to identify a kind of tradition or fashion among the Jewish communities of Eastern Europe with pendants that were inscribed with “Shema Yisrael” on one side and a depiction of Moses and the tablets of the Law on the opposite side," he said.

Pendant bearing an image of Moses carrying the tablets found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing an image of Moses carrying the tablets found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing shema yisrael found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA) Pendant bearing shema yisrael found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA)


Tags Holocaust poland archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by