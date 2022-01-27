Three pendants bearing the Hebrew prayer shema yisrael ("Hear O Israel") have been excavated at the Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Thursday.

Excavations at Sobibor - where approximately 250,000 Jews were killed during the Holocaust - have been underway for decades now. On the second side of the pendant is a depiction of Moses and the tablets. The team was led by Yoram Haimi from IAA, Wojciech Mazurek from Poland and Ivar Schute from Holland, and was assisted by local residents.

"Little is known about the stories behind the pendants, which are heartbreaking," said Haimi.

One of the pendants was discovered in the remains of a building where Jews were undressed before being led to the gas chambers.

“The personal and human aspect of the discovery of these pendants is chilling," said Eli Eskozido, Director of the IAA.

Pendant bearing shema yisrael found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA)

Pendant bearing an image of Moses carrying the tablets found at Sobibor extermination camp in Poland, January 27, 2021. (credit: IAA)

"It has been possible to identify a kind of tradition or fashion among the Jewish communities of Eastern Europe with pendants that were inscribed with “Shema Yisrael” on one side and a depiction of Moses and the tablets of the Law on the opposite side," he said.

