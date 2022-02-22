Two policemen from the city of Ashdod on their routine patrol in the dunes of the city last week uncovered a piece of history: an impressive 1,500-year-old marble pillar was uncovered on the beach.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) estimates that the pillar is part of the remains of the Byzantine Church which was located in the area some 1,500 years ago.

Going along on their regular police patrol, Supervisor Itai Dabush and Sagiv Ben Gigi ran across something jutting up from the ground in the beach north of the Ashdod Yam fortress. They called Shlomit Katan, a manager at the municipal hotline as well as inspectors from the IAA were called in to inspect the object.

Eli Escozido, director of the Antiquities Authority, praised the vigilance of the police and the director of the municipal hotline, who reported finding the antique item.

Byzantine marble pillar after being removed from the ground in the Ashdod sand dunes.. (credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archeological excavations have been conducted in Ashdod since 2013 under the direction of Dr. Alex Pantalkin of the Department of Archeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures of Tel Aviv University. Extensive remains of a Byzantine period church compound were uncovered in August 2017 in the northern part of the site.

One of the fascinating finds in the excavation was a series of tombs bearing memorial inscriptions for male and female deacons assistants of the priest. The tombs were found next to each other in the north citadel area of the church.

A tomb of a female martyr was also discovered in the central apse of the church.

The pillar as it was in the field in the Ashdod sand dunes. (credit: SHIRA LIFSHITZ/ISREAL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Ashdod-Yam, located in the southern coastal area of ​​the city of Ashdod, was one of the most important coastal cities in the Byzantine period. During that time the city was known as Azotos Paralios and covered an expansive area. The famous Madaba Mosaic Map discovered in an early Byzantine church in Madaba, Jordan, depicts the city with public buildings, including churches.

"It is not inconceivable that the column that was exposed belonged to an ancient church depicted on the map of Madaba,” said Avi Levy, an IAA archaeologist in the Ashkelon sub-district.