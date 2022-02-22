The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Byzantine marble pillar discovered in Ashdod sand dunes during police patrol

The pillar may have belonged to a church that was located in the area.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 09:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 10:01
The municipal police patrols, Supervisor Itai Dabush and Sagiv Ben Gigi. (photo credit: SHIRA LIFSHITZ/ISREAL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The municipal police patrols, Supervisor Itai Dabush and Sagiv Ben Gigi.
(photo credit: SHIRA LIFSHITZ/ISREAL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Two policemen from the city of Ashdod on their routine patrol in the dunes of the city last week uncovered a piece of history: an impressive 1,500-year-old marble pillar was uncovered on the beach.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) estimates that the pillar is part of the remains of the Byzantine Church which was located in the area some 1,500 years ago.

Going along on their regular police patrol, Supervisor Itai Dabush and Sagiv Ben Gigi ran across something jutting up from the ground in the beach north of the Ashdod Yam fortress. They called Shlomit Katan, a manager at the municipal hotline as well as inspectors from the IAA were called in to inspect the object.

Eli Escozido, director of the Antiquities Authority, praised the vigilance of the police and the director of the municipal hotline, who reported finding the antique item.

"The column appears to have been uncovered following recent rains in the area. Any such discovery adds another piece to understanding the cultural puzzle of Israel in ancient times,” said Eli Escozido, director of the IAA, praising the vigilance of the police and the director of the municipal hotline, who reported finding the antique item.

Byzantine marble pillar after being removed from the ground in the Ashdod sand dunes.. (credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)Byzantine marble pillar after being removed from the ground in the Ashdod sand dunes.. (credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archeological excavations have been conducted in Ashdod since 2013 under the direction of Dr. Alex Pantalkin of the Department of Archeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures of Tel Aviv University. Extensive remains of a Byzantine period church compound were uncovered in August 2017 in the northern part of the site.

One of the fascinating finds in the excavation was a series of tombs bearing memorial inscriptions for male and female deacons assistants of the priest. The tombs were found next to each other in the north citadel area of the church.

A tomb of a female martyr was also discovered in the central apse of the church.

The pillar as it was in the field in the Ashdod sand dunes. (credit: SHIRA LIFSHITZ/ISREAL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The pillar as it was in the field in the Ashdod sand dunes. (credit: SHIRA LIFSHITZ/ISREAL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Ashdod-Yam, located in the southern coastal area of ​​the city of Ashdod, was one of the most important coastal cities in the Byzantine period. During that time the city was known as Azotos Paralios and covered an expansive area. The famous Madaba Mosaic Map discovered in an early Byzantine church in Madaba, Jordan, depicts the city with public buildings, including churches. 

"It is not inconceivable that the column that was exposed belonged to an ancient church depicted on the map of Madaba,” said Avi Levy, an IAA archaeologist in the Ashkelon sub-district.



Tags Ashdod archaeology police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by