The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Jerusalem elite enjoyed wine with touches of vanilla in Kingdom of Judah

Researchers were recently surprised to discover organic residues of the exotic, expensive (even until today) spice on wine jars unearthed during excavations in the City of David.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 11:00
4. Collection of wine jars after the restoration process (photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
4. Collection of wine jars after the restoration process
(photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Modern-day wine lovers are not the only ones who enjoy a few vanilla notes in their luxury wines.

Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Antiquities Authority (IAA) were recently surprised to discover organic residues of the exotic, expensive (even until today) spice on wine jars unearthed during excavations in the City of David National Park, located in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

They say the discovery indicates that the wine was enriched with vanilla, and “fantastically” illustrates which luxury products arrived to Jerusalem, possibly from India and is environs, thanks to its strategic location along the international trade route.

The process of “oaking” – the aging of wines in barrels made from oak – which has been around since Roman times imparts an understated vanilla note to wine due to the vanillin chemical compound found in oak. However, the Israeli researchers say their analysis of the residue found three different molecules, which together indicate a fingerprint from vanilla itself, leaving no doubt of the origins of the residue.

Their study, recently published in the scientific journal Plos One, describes the results of chemical tests that identified the remnants of these molecules, which have been preserved in the tiny spaces on the side of the pottery vessels.

. Stage of restoration in the laboratories of the Israel Antiquities Authority (credit: ORTAL CHALAF/IAA) . Stage of restoration in the laboratories of the Israel Antiquities Authority (credit: ORTAL CHALAF/IAA)

“Vanilla markers are an unusual find, especially in light of the fire that occurred in the buildings where the jars were found,” said Ayala Amir, a doctoral student in the Department of Archeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures at Tel Aviv University. “The results of the analysis of the organic residues allow me to say with confidence that the jars contained wine and that it was seasoned with vanilla.”

IAA director Eli Escozido noted that new scientific tools continue to contribute information to the archaeological studies of the past.

The discovery of vanilla is apparently related to an international trade route that crossed the Negev during the seventh century BCE, initially under the auspices of the Assyrian Empire and later likely under their heirs, the Egyptians, and possibly even the Babylonians, according to the researchers.

The wine jars, dating to the days of King Zedekiah – the end of the glory days of the Kingdom of Judah – were discovered inside storage rooms of buildings in two different archaeological excavations in the City of David. The two buildings unearthed in the excavations were destroyed during the Babylonian obliteration of Jerusalem in 586 BCE. The jars were discovered smashed inside the rooms, under a collapsed building.

One excavation, conducted by the IAA, is located on the eastern slopes of the City of David hill. Another excavation, under the joint management of the IAA and Tel Aviv University, was conducted in the Givati ​​Parking Lot, west of the hill.

The study examined eight jars from both buildings, and clear evidence was found in all of them for wine storage, according to the IAA.

The finds, including the vanilla used in the wine, indicate that the elites connected to the administrative seat of the Kingdom of Judah living in the neighborhoods of the area were enjoying the good life, according to Dr. Yiftah Shalev.

Collection of wine jars after the restoration process (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Collection of wine jars after the restoration process (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Shalev’s excavation, together with Prof. Yuval Gadot in the Givati Parking Lot, revealed a set of more than 15 jars in a ground floor easternmost room that might have been a wine cellar in an impressive two-story building. The archaeologists believe the building might have served as a bureau of senior officials in the kingdom.

Other vessels for storing liquids, including a very large one, were also found in the room that was so crowded that researchers said it would have been very hard for people to move around inside it.

“These finds tell us that the residents of Jerusalem in the late seventh century BCE in this area were people of means, with money, who were connected to international trade and the South Arabia trade,” Shalev said. “They could allow themselves the prestigious things of life that were available then, and were connected to the trends of the day. I don’t know what the wine tasted like then, but it certainly was considered high quality at the time.”

Social events and ceremonies that included drinking wine were also common then in many other cultures in Greece and Eastern empires. It is mentioned numerous times in the Bible, such as in Psalms 104:15, where God is blessed as the creator of “wine, which cheers man’s heart,” and in Amos 6:1-7, as the Prophet Amos rebukes “the complacent in Zion... You lie on beds adorned with ivory and lounge on your couches... You drink wine by the bowlful.”

Seal impressions in the shape of a rosette appear on the handles of some of the jars, indicating that they and their contents were part of the royal administration of the Kingdom of Judah, the researchers said, and that the number of jars and impressions on them point to the economic importance of wine, and the drinking culture, as a tool for expressing status and power.

“These jars were part of the taxation system common throughout Judea in the seventh century BCE,” said Shalev.



Tags wine archaeology archeology ancient history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by