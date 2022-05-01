Early Anglo-Saxon kings mostly vegetarian, but occasional blow-out BBQs

Early Anglo-Saxon kings may not have been as big of meat-eaters as previously thought but rather subsisted more on a daily plant-based diet before the Vikings came to their shores, a new study suggests.

Much like Israelis who will be grilling copious amounts of meat this week as they mark Independence Day at gatherings of family and friends, the elites were occasionally treated to lavish feasts of grilled meat by free peasants, said researchers in a report published recently by Cambridge University Press.

Indeed, University of Edinburgh bioarchaeologist Dr. Sam Leggett and Sidney Sussex College historian Tom Lambert say their study overturns major assumptions about early medieval English history which has always maintained that royals and nobles ate far more meat than the rest of the population—men more so than women—and that free peasants were forced to hand over food to sustain their rulers throughout the year in an exploitative system known as feorm, or food-rent.

The two joined forces after Lambert became intrigued by a presentation given by Leggett as a doctoral student at the University of Cambridge on her bioarchaeological research, which revealed no correlation between social status and high protein diets.

After chemically analyzing isotopes preserved in the bones of 2,023 people buried in England from the 5th to 11th centuries to determine their diets, Leggett had cross-referenced the results with evidence from their burial which could identify social status such as grave goods, body position and grave orientation.

Isotopes are different variants of chemical elements, present in plant and animal food sources, and deposited on the human skeleton when they are ingested. These isotopes provide indicators about peoples’ diets.

Those images of gluttonous carnivorous medieval feasts come from much later in the Middle Ages, from paintings from the 15th and 1th century when people even thought vegetables were a bad thing, Leggett noted.

“The idea of a big fat king is from much later, it is not what we are seeing in the early medieval period,” she said.

Leggett’s findings surprised Lambert because so many medieval texts and historical studies suggest that Anglo-Saxon elites ate large quantities of meat.

The researchers began by deciphering a food list compiled during the reign of King Ine of Wessex (688-726 AD) to estimate how much food it records and what its calorie content might have been.

According to a news release they estimated that the supplies amounted to 1.24 million kcal, over half of which came from animal protein. The list included 300 bread rolls so the researchers worked on the basis that one bun was served to each diner to calculate overall portions. Each guest would have received 4,140 kcal from 500g of mutton; 500g of beef; another 500g of salmon, eel and poultry; plus cheese, honey and ale.

The researchers studied ten other comparable food lists from southern England and discovered a remarkably similar diet pattern: a modest amount of bread, a huge amount of meat, a decent but not excessive quantity of ale, and no mention of vegetables although they believed some probably were served.

“The rest of the time people were mostly eating stews of vegetables with grains, maybe some butter, but butter for their bread was rare and probably quite seasonable as well,” Leggett said.

The scale and proportions of the food lists strongly suggests that these were provisions for occasional feasts, rather than general daily food supplies for royal households, Lambert said in the news release.

“I’ve been to plenty of barbecues where friends have cooked ludicrous amounts of meat so we shouldn’t be too surprised,” he said. “The guests probably ate the best bits and then leftovers might have been stewed up for later.”

People ate more seasonably, said Leggett, relying more on plant-based food for their daily diet and reserving meat, butter and eggs for special occasions.

“Animals were quite special and had a special significance in society. Sometimes they were food but the rest of the time they had a role in society, pulling plows and giving milk. You invested money into having an animal and did not want to kill them so easily,” she said. “The relationship with food was different. There is a difference between popping into the supermarket (to buy meat) and killing your ox which you have had since it was a calf.”

Despite attempting to find some evidence of wealthy people eating differently, with more meat in their diet, their research found no such evidence, she said.

These occasional feasts also suggest that society at that time was not as hierarchal as in later periods, she said, and everyone came together for the communal events, which would have also been a crucial form of political engagement for kings and royals who traveled to attend them.

For scholars of British history this rethinking could also have far-reaching implications for medieval studies and English political history more generally, according to the news release.

“Food renders have informed theories about the beginnings of English kingship and land-based patronage politics, and are central to ongoing debates about what led to the subjection of England’s once-free peasantry,” explained the news release.

With the arrival of Scandinavians on British shores around the year 1000 CE, diets began to shift towards eating fish, said Leggett, which then led to a more meat-based diet. This also would have had an impact on health and life expectancy, she said, and this will be the next stage of their research.