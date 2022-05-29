The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists speak against misuse of history on Jerusalem Day

“The history of Jerusalem is much more complicated and more complex than anyone wants to admit in the present day.”

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: MAY 29, 2022 17:44

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 18:30
The site of an archaeological dig near Beit Shemesh (photo credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)
The site of an archaeological dig near Beit Shemesh
(photo credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

On Jerusalem Day, a few archaeologists spoke about what it's like to work in a city with so much history underground and so much politics above ground.

Ronnie Reich

Ronnie Reich, a retired professor of archaeology from Haifa University, spent almost his entire career excavating in Jerusalem. He says “ninety-nine percent” of his excavations have been in Jerusalem, digging through the layers of the city from 1969-2010, starting from “day one after the reunification.” He is almost iconic in Jerusalem archaeology. After working 25 years at the Israel Antiquity Authority and 20 years at Haifa University, he has seen “everything,” he said. He has excavated near the Temple Mount in the upper city and in Mamilla where a big open-air mall now directs people to the Old City. Most of the sites he excavated were later turned into touristic sites as it should be, especially in the city of Jerusalem, he said. 

“First of all I am a scientist and I am a person who is absolutely not religiously observant."

Professor Ronnie Reich

"The only thing that drives me is the pursuit of knowledge, to know as much as possible and more about the life of the ancient people of any denomination and any faith who I encounter in my excavations. This is what I did (using) my best scientific expertise and knowledge.

Exposed section of Hasmonean-age Jerusalem aqueduct. (credit: ALEXANDER WIEGMANN/IAA) Exposed section of Hasmonean-age Jerusalem aqueduct. (credit: ALEXANDER WIEGMANN/IAA)

“On the other hand I know that where ever I dig, this is Jerusalem, and this a barrel of black powder, and people from all sides they…misuse sometimes my findings and my scientific conclusions and sometimes distort them or bring only part of the story, not entire story, the truth but not the entire truth.

“I feel bad in some cases, but what can I do? I will not specify any names or any locations.

“In this past weekend supplements for Jerusalem Day (in two Hebrew newspapers) everybody writes about high-tech and medicine and Rami Levi and his part (in developing Jerusalem) and promoting construction projects but in those 150 pages, there was not a single word about the antiquities in Jerusalem…which is what holds tourism in Jerusalem together.

Archeology is not what it used to be, especially in Jerusalem. There is less interest…they use it improperly for all kinds of improper uses. They are not interested in it for its face value. What we learn is that the educational framework failed in this too.

“Excavating (through Jerusalem’s history) made my life interesting. I was not looking for any religious or nationalistic (evidence). I had no agenda. In this respect, I was learning about ancient peoples who are simply not here (anymore) and I have to leave it to the garbage and broken homes they left behind to teach me about them. I contributed a few chapters (to our knowledge about Jerusalem), some important, some less important. That is it.”

Matthew Adam

Matthew Adam, the director of the Albright Institute for Archaeology in East Jerusalem, has been excavating in Israel for 25 years and has been living and working here for eight years. He has excavated at Solomon’s Pools in Bethlehem which were a part of the water supply system for Jerusalem in later antiquity, as well as in Megiddo and in Egypt. As director of the Institute, he said he is in contact with many researchers who are studying Jerusalem’s archaeological past.

“I feel as though for the most part for outsiders such as myself, as Americans or Europeans, there is less pressure when we are dealing with Jerusalem than when a Palestinians or Israeli is doing excavations.

“I know a lot of great scholars who may not be apolitical but who aren’t doing archaeology from a political point of view but they can’t escape it. A lot of people at the IAA are good people but are seen as in a bad position by the outside world which views any activity in Jerusalem as problematic from a modern political view. But they do good work and someone has to oversee the cultural heritage of Jerusalem and right now whether you like it or not it is the IAA who is taking over that responsibility.

“I don’t think you can (avoid getting sucked into the politics here). I myself am a-religious. I might have opinions about what is going on here, but it is not my issue and still, I can’t escape it. I work at Solomon’s Pool where we have settlers being escorted by the Israeli army visiting the place but the narrative people are telling themselves that the pool is Israelite and  Jewish and what we are finding (don’t mesh.)  We are finding that the earliest of the pools is Roman and the other ones are even significantly later.

“Not that it actually matters if the pool is Jewish or not because it has no bearing on modern-day borders.

“But you can’t escape people not liking what you are discovering or not being interested in what you are discovering because they already have their narrative set.

“So archaeologists end up being the bad guy unless (the finds) confirms someone’s narrative and it almost never confirms anyone’s narrative. The history of Jerusalem is much more complicated and more complex than anyone wants to admit in the present day.”



