The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

The findings, based on a set of ancient silver vessels, propose a new method for decoding Linear Elamite symbols.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 03:23

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 03:26
Artists and archeology (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Artists and archeology
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

The ancient language of Linear Elamite may have finally been deciphered, according to a peer-reviewed paper recently published in the journal Zeitschrift für Assyriologie und vorderasiatische Archäologie. 

The findings, based on a set of ancient silver vessels, propose a new method for decoding Linear Elamite's symbols according to the Smithsonian magazine.

“This is one of the major archaeological discoveries of the last decades,” said Massimo Vidale, an archaeologist at the University of Padua who was not involved in the research. “It was based on the same approach of Champollion’s breakthrough—identifying and reading phonetically the names of kings.”

The language originates in the 5000-year-old city of Susa, in what today is southwestern Iran. Susa was an ancient urban oasis and the capital of Elam, one of the first places to use written symbols in their bustling society.

French archeologists in the early 20th uncovered the first evidence of a writing system nearly as old, or older,  than Sumerian cuneiform that used a different set of symbols. The system appeared to have fallen out of use, but after a few hundred years a new written language popped up which scholars have named Linear Elamite. The previous Elamite writing system was called Proto-Elamite.

Bracelet ornated with a pair of lion heads found in Susa (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Bracelet ornated with a pair of lion heads found in Susa (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Archeologists have discovered many hundreds of Proto-Elamite inscriptions, but only about 40 Linear Elamite documents peppered throughout Iran, making it much harder to decode. However, Professor Francois Desset of the University of Tehran took up the challenge. After running a metallurgical analysis revealed that the silver vessels date back to 2000 BCE, exactly the time that Linear Elamite was in use, Desset began his examination. 

The jackpot

The vessels were “the jackpot” for deciphering Linear Elamite, according to Desset. According to the study, the vessels represent “the oldest and most complete examples of Elamite royal inscriptions in cuneiform.” They belonged to different rulers from two dynasties and contained ample material for comparison between the two languages including names of known Elamite kings such as Šilhaha.

“Even if the claim of a complete decipherment cannot be made yet, mainly due to the limited number of inscriptions, it is … not very far.”

Study authors

Despite skepticism from their colleagues abroad over the results of their study, Desset and his co-authors claim to be able to read more than 96% of known Elamite symbols.  “Even if the claim of a complete decipherment cannot be made yet, mainly due to the limited number of inscriptions, it is … not very far,” they write.

Not everyone is skeptical. Manfred Krebernik, an expert on Near Eastern Studies at Germany’s University of Jena, finds Desset’s case “mostly convincing.” Matthew Stolper, an Assyriologist at the University of Chicago, says, “The argument is clear, coherent and plausible.” Piotr Steinkeller, an Assyriologist at Harvard University, is “quite convinced” by the decipherment, which he hails as “a major achievement.” 

There is more work left to be done and many more individual texts remain to be translated. “The translations in some cases remain problematic,” the authors acknowledge.



Tags Iran Academic World archeology Language
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by