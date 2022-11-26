The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Prehistoric chefs experimented with flavors and new recipes, archaeologists say

Scientists now have the proof they need to definitively say that ancient humans and neanderthals may have shared recipes among their own.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 04:25
Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man. (photo credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)
Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man.
(photo credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)

When mankind was testing out fire for the first time, neanderthals and ancient humans were also mixing flavors and ingredients to build new recipes. Long before the start of the spice trade, an interest arose from earth's earliest settlers.

According to a recent archaeological study, which was published on Wednesday in the journal Cambridge Core, ancient humans had a more complex diet than previously thought. The cooks at this time managed to concoct recipes comprised of multiple ingredients, many that are simple and many complex.

Their cooks conceived and prepared multi-ingredient recipes that included a shockingly diverse mixture of plant types and flavorings. The study shows that these ancient humans were not afraid to get creative, especially after a long day of hunting and gathering for survival. The study also shows that these cooks invested time and resources to not only cook new dishes, but they used those same resources to ensure that they were developing in the earliest example of culinary arts

How early humans prepared their food

There were many steps that were required to take out toxic parts of many plants gathered for eating. This provides early insight into how the earliest humans were able to decipher between food that was clean and dangerous. They even sifted through almonds and other nuts in an early example of how good and bad foods would be divided. 

An ancient engraving of a human on the reservoir’s wall (credit: ASSAF PEREZ, COURTESY OF IAA)An ancient engraving of a human on the reservoir’s wall (credit: ASSAF PEREZ, COURTESY OF IAA)

"Paleolithic foragers developed processing technologies and associated food preparation practices that enabled their routine safe consumption," the study says. One example of early advancement in weeding out toxins was the soaking and pounding of seeds. Did these neanderthals and ancient humans set a precedent for food preparation that would follow them through the development of modern civilization?

“We found evidence of ‘mixtures’ of seeds included in food items and argue that there were some unique preferences for specific plant flavors,” an archaeobotanist from the University of Liverpool stated. “Because the Neanderthals had no pots, we presume that they soaked their seeds in a fold of an animal skin.” 

Something even more groundbreaking in this discovery was that even thousands of years apart and on different continents, Neanderthals in Iraq 70,000 years ago and ancient humans in Greece in 10,000 BC had a unique overlap in sharing both recipes and food preparation techniques, despite coming from different eras and never crossing paths.

This archaeological discovery leads experts to believe that the Agricultural Revolution - between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago - also helped individuals find their role in society. If you were not a hunter or a gatherer, you still had the option of finding a crucial role in the agricultural space, because there was so much need.



Tags cooking recipe archaeology greece Neanderthals
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by