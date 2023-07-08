The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Newly discovered Pompeii fresco depicts a possible ancestor of Pizza

The fresco depicts a plate of food and drink typically offered to guests upon entering the home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2023 03:49

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 03:54
NEAPOLITAN PIZZA at the Pizzeria Dea Bendata. (photo credit: ENIT)
NEAPOLITAN PIZZA at the Pizzeria Dea Bendata.
(photo credit: ENIT)

A recently discovered fresco at Pompeii depicts a plate of food and wine, but on the left side appears what looks like a pizza, or at least the ancient Roman version. 

The 2000-year-old fresco, which was uncovered during recent excavations in the insula 10 of the Regio IX in Pompeii, depicts a plate of food and drink typically offered to guests upon entering the home, called Xenia in ancient Greek.

On the plate, one sees various fruits pomegranates, dates, and lemons, but also a large cup of wine, and a large piece of flatbread with a variety of toppings.

Less prominently one can also see spices and what may be an ancient form of pesto, other condiments are also visible but not identifiable. 

Depiction of food of this kind took inspiration from the ancient Greek tradition of Xenia, "gifts of hospitality", although a Greek tradition Romans also adopted the custom during the Hellenistic period when Greek culture dominated the Mediterranean. 

Archaeologists discover ancient 'Street Food Shop' - Pompeii (credit: REUTERS)Archaeologists discover ancient 'Street Food Shop' - Pompeii (credit: REUTERS)

Over 300 representations of this kind of painting have been found in the various cities destroyed by Vesuvius. These paintings may also have a connection to the ancient founding myth of the Romans, in which the defeated Trojans arrived on the shores of what would become Rome and ate all the food they could find.

The painting itself was found near what was once a bakery in Pompeii that was partially explored in the late 19th century. Several skeletons were found in the workrooms near the ovens, covered in a layer of characteristic white ash and pumice resulting from the eruption of Vesuvius.

Ancient Pompeii pizza?

Although the dish resembles pizza it is likely unconnected due to the two main ingredients of pizza, tomatoes and mozzarella, not being found in the ancient Roman diet. Tomatoes are a new world crop that would not be brought to Italy for another 1500 years and mozzarella would also not be identified by name for a similar number of years, although ancient Romans may have had a similar kind of cheese. 

The legend holds that pizza was first created for Queen Margherita of Italy when she visited the city of Naples, the dish has the three national colors of Italy red (tomato), green (basil), and white (mozzarella), however doubtlessly pizza had been made in Naples for a few centuries beforehand.

Images of the fresco along with additional information can be found at the Pompeii website.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by