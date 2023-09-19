Israel uncovers Second Temple-era stone workshop in West Bank

Remains of a Second Temple-era quarry and an early stone tool factory site were uncovered during road works on Route 437 in the West Bank, according to a Monday statement from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The excavation was managed by the Staff Officer for Archaeology in the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, who operates under the umbrella of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

Stone tools in the Second Temple era

A similar tool production setup was found about thirty years ago in the same area, leading researchers to conclude that the region served as a center for mining and tool distribution for Jerusalem and the surrounding area.

Stone tools have been discovered at almost every Second Temple-era site in the region in various forms - cups, bowls, trays, and various others.

The Staff Officer for Archaeology in the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, Benny Har-Evan said of the discovery: "The Civil Administration will continue to work day and night for the preservation of the archaeological sites and finds in Judea and Samaria, which are part of the treasures and culture of the region. Second temple site for the production of Stone tools, September 2023 (credit: COGAT SPOKESMAN)

"It is a great privilege to carry out the excavations and discover an ancient and rich world under the soil of the area. We are all getting to know and glimpse a life full of culture and prestige that the area has known throughout the generations, thanks to these extraordinary discoveries."