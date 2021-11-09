The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Biblical warfare: How did the Assyrians conquer Judean Lachish?

Archaeologists uncovered how King Sennacherib’s army built the massive siege ramp that allowed them to defeat the city some 2,700 years ago.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 07:09
Siege scene with two massive L-shaped shields protecting Assyrian soldiers, in a relief from the palace of Tiglath-Pileser III at Nimrud (photo credit: Courtesy of the British Museum)
Siege scene with two massive L-shaped shields protecting Assyrian soldiers, in a relief from the palace of Tiglath-Pileser III at Nimrud
(photo credit: Courtesy of the British Museum)
Some 2,700 years ago, Assyrian King Sennacherib conquered the Judean city of Lachish in one of the most documented battles of ancient history, as described in the Bible, in Assyrian records and even in artwork that has survived until today.
A group of Israeli and American archaeologists have now shed light on how that dramatic war was conducted and specifically how the conquering troops built the siege ramp that allowed them to capture the city. The results of their research, which combined the analysis of the biblical and historical sources with the study of archaeological remains and the landscape, were recently published in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology.
“In the fourteenth year of King Hezekiah, King Sennacherib of Assyria marched against all the fortified towns of Judah and seized them,” reads a passage from the 36th chapter of the Book of Isaiah. “From Lachish, the king of Assyria sent the Rabshakeh, with a large force, to King Hezekiah in Jerusalem.”
“The area had already emerged as a clear site of a battlefield,” said Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Yosef Garfinkel, the lead author of the paper. “The top was excavated around 40 years ago and hundreds of flint stones and arrow heads were found. In addition, around 40 or 50% of the ramp has survived. Now we understand how it was built.”
In order to achieve the result, the researchers developed a theoretical model and then checked it against the evidence, employing techniques such as the photogrammetric analysis of aerial photographs to create a detailed digital map of the relevant landscape.
Once a prominent Canaanite city, according to the biblical text, Lachish was among the centers conquered by Joshua after the Israelites entered the land of Israel. It later became an important city of the Kingdom of Judah, second only to Jerusalem.
A vivid depiction of its siege at the hands of the Assyrians in 701 BCE is offered by several stone panels found in a palace in Ninive – the capital of Assyria – which portray the battle and the warfare technique used – weapons but also the siege ramp and the battery rams – which allowed the conquering army to breach the city wall.
“In order to build the ramp, the Assyrians could have used either sediment or stones,” Garfinkel said. “However, containers are needed in order to move sediment, which was not very practical, while a stone can be passed from a man to another very quickly.”
The six locations on the Assyrian siege ramp where stones were retrieved and weighed in Lachish (credit: Dr. M. Pytlik) The six locations on the Assyrian siege ramp where stones were retrieved and weighed in Lachish (credit: Dr. M. Pytlik)
The Assyrians, however, needed an incredible amount of boulders in order to build such a massive structure.
“At the side of the cliff, we found a quarry,” the archaeologist noted.
Researchers estimated that the ramp was built using some three million stones, weighing on average around 6.5 kilos each.
“I believe that at least 1,000 men worked for the project,” Garfinkel noted.
These men were likely not soldiers but rather prisoners of war, forced to labor around the clock to complete the siege ramp. According to Garfinkel, some 160,000 stones were passed in a human chain each day and the project could have taken as little as 25 days.
“In ancient times, wars could not be waged in winter, so the Assyrian army was in a rush to conclude their campaign in the summer months,” Garfinkel said.
In order to ensure that Lachish’s defenders would not be able to prevent the construction of the ramp, the work likely began some 80 meters from the wall, with the workers progressively building higher and dumping the stones down to move forward.“
This way, they could only be targeted from the city in the last few meters,” Garfinkel said.
When the ramp was completed, the Assyrian army breached the city wall with heavy battery rams, disseminating death and destruction.
For the future, Garfinkel is hoping to conduct further excavation in the quarry area in Lachish, at the far edge of the ramp, to find further material to shed light on the Assyrian warfare techniques.


Tags archaeology israel history jerusalem archaeology Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by