Did leading Israeli archaeology find depiction of the 'face of God'?

At the time of Kind David and King Salomon, did the people of Israel produce figurines depicting God? According to Yosef Garfinkel, the Head of the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the answer is yes.“Take care, then, not to forget the covenant that the LORD your God concluded with you, and not to make for yourselves a sculptured image in any likeness, against which the LORD your God has enjoined you,” reads a passage in the Torah weekly portion of Vaetchanan in the book of Deuteronomy that was read on Saturday. From the Ten Commandments on, the warning against creating and worshiping physical depictions of the divine is one of the most recurring themes in the Bible. Yet, generation after generation the people of Israel are described to repeatedly fail to abide by the rule and the practicing of idolatry is told to be widespread up until the First Temple destruction in 586 BCE.Garfinkel stated that several male figurines uncovered in three sites geographically located in the ancient Kingdom of Judah and dating back to the 10th or 9th century BCE, represent a sculpted image of Y-H-W-H, in an analysis that has been met with harsh criticism by other Israeli scholars, who accused him of pursuing sensationalism.The research appeared as the cover story of the August issue of Biblical Archaeology Review, which describes itself as “the only magazine that connects the academic study of archaeology to a broad general audience eager to understand the world of the Bible.”“When we uncovered the first figurine in Kirbhet Qeyafa in 2010, there were no parallels to it. Only two years later two similar heads were found in Tel Moza. When I saw how similar these three heads were, I started looking for more items, and I found two similar objects in the Moshe Dayan Collection at the Israel Museum,” Garfinkel told The Jerusalem Post.The archaeologist is the co-director of the excavations in Kirbhet Qeyafa. Located in the Elah Valley and first discovered in 2007, the site presents the remains of a major fortified city and has been considered by many an essential breakthrough in supporting the existence of a prominent kingdom in Judah at the time of King David.Among the arguments presented to support the Judean identity of the center, Garfinkel and his team pointed out that no anthropomorphic figurines and especially female figurines – representing fertility goddesses, very common in other sites with different cultural affiliations - had been uncovered.The male head that triggered the archaeologist’s research represented the only exception.“Male figurines are very rare. The key question is where those figurines were found,” he said.The clay artifacts feature bulging eyes, ears and noses. The scholar pointed out that in Tel Moza they were uncovered in a temple, while in Kirbhet Qeyafa they were found in an administrative building on the top of the site.“In both cases, we are not speaking about private but public spaces,” he pointed out.Regarding the artifacts that are currently at the Israel Museum, they are pottery vessels acquired on the antiquity market, but according to Dayan’s records, they were found in the Hebron Hills area, and Garfinkel believes they were probably originally unearthed in a burial cave.The scholar explained that the context where the objects were found suggests the divine nature of the images.“Now the question is: who is the god they represent? We are familiar with the Canaanite pantheon and all its different gods, and we have Canaanite figurines depicting them. However, these figurines are completely different, so they don’t portray one of them” he explained. “We know that in Judah there was a new god. If this is not the God of Judah, who could it be? This is my was of understanding it.”The archaeologist also pointed out that the two Tel Mozah heads were found near horse figurines, while one of the artifacts from the Dayan collection, found intact, depicts the head as riding a horse – with almost nobody in between. He added that in the Hebrew Bible, God is sometimes described as a rider.“Riding a swift cloud, The LORD will come to Egypt; Egypt’s idols shall tremble before Him, And the heart of the Egyptians shall sink within them,” reads Isaiah 19:1Asked whether it is possible that the figurines depict a king instead, Garfinkel explained that in Judah there is no tradition of considering the monarch as divine, contrary to what happens in other civilizations.Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, he acknowledged that his theory is somewhat “revolutionary” but he invited the scholars who criticize it to propose an alternative view.“We are before a puzzle and we need to put its pieces together to find meaning,” he highlighted. “The question of how we find meaning from the pottery, the bones, the houses and all remains is essential. We only work with small fragments, and we need to dare use the biblical text and other sources for this purpose,” he said.“If the people of Israel were not making statues, why would the biblical text be so concerned with the issue?” he added.Garfinkel suggested that the ban on making images of God might have been simply not abode by in the 10th century or it might have actually developed later in the Kingdom of Judah, differently from what the Bible says.“This situation might have been the result of a contrast between simpler people who wanted to follow the Canaanite tradition of creating statues of the divine and a more sophisticated group who pushed for a more abstract approach,” he told the Post.However, other archaeologists, including the directors of the Tel Moza excavation Prof. Oded Lipschits, head of the Sonia and Marco Nadler Institute of Archaeology at the Tel Aviv University and TAU and Israel Antiquities Authority’s archaeologist Shua Kisilevitz, utterly dismissed Garfinkel’s theory.“Unfortunately the article is riddled with factual inaccuracies in the presentation of the finds and a flawed methodological approach that disregards available evidence, the detailed publications of the Moẓa temple and its cultic artifacts, and the extensive scholarly literature on ancient coroplastic art on the one hand, and the study of religion in ancient Israel on the other,” Lipschits and Kisilevitz wrote in an article responding to Garfinkel’s one which is set to appear in BAR’s next issue. Co-authors of the articles are also TAU’s Ido Koch and David S. Vanderhooft from Boston College.Among others, they criticized the possibility of grouping the artifacts from the three sites together as well as the scholar’s use of the biblical sources, pointing out that while it is true that the God is described as a rider, he is not depicted as riding actual horses.“Garfinkel categorically disregards of all previous typological, technological, iconographic, and contextual discussion of the figurines from Moẓa and the rest of the region,” they stated.