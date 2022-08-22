A new version of a protest toolkit for anti-Israel activists features hagiographic posters of terrorists killed during Operation Breaking Dawn and chants that call for intifada and the dissolution of Israel.

The rally guide, updated by the NGO Within Our Lifetime (WOL) on August 14 in the wake of the three-day conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is meant to be "a non-comprehensive list of everything you need to organize a rally," including "chants, logistics and outreach to materials, assigned roles and follow up."

"There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!" Within Our Lifetime chant

Terrorists as innocent victims

"In response to the occupation's latest genocidal attack on Gaza in which 49 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood between August 5th and August 7th, we have added the full list of the names of the martyrs in Gaza and high-resolution posters of them to the bottom of the toolkit," wrote WOL. "Print them out and take pictures with them at protests and at home to continue the call to honor the martyrs of Palestine."

The posters of those to be honored include the prominent arch-terrorists as well as foot soldiers killed in fighting with Israel. Some of the terrorists in WOL's posters are in military fatigues — the picture of Ahmad Azzam in beret and black uniform is the same image used in the Al-Quds Brigade's death notice for him.

The text for the posters is all the same, describing them as martyrs killed in cold blood by Israeli force. This includes the posters for senior Islamic Jihad operatives Khaled Mansour and Tayseer al-Jabari. Mansour was commander of the southern region of Gaza and Jabari was responsible for the group's rocket arsenal and anti-tank missile attacks.

Mourners react during the funeral of senior Palestinian commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour, who was killed in Israeli air strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Despite the posters proclaiming that the deceased was killed in Israeli airstrikes, the series also includes Gazans confirmed to have been killed by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets. This includes children from the al-Nairab family, who were killed on August 6 when a rocket struck their location in Jabaliya. The following day the IDF released a video and documentation of the incident.

Terrorists killed by Islamic Jihad rockets are also featured in the toolkit. Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin and Ahmed Muhammad Afana were claimed as operatives by the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing. In a previous report, The Jerusalem Post determined that Nabahin and his three sons were killed in Bureij by a misfired rocket on August 7. The IDF was confident that it was not responsible for the death of Afana, and The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center asserted in a report that according to Gazan social media, the Hamas operative had died when a wall fell on him while evacuating a house that had been hit by a rocket.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab." Within Our Lifetime chant

Chants calling for Israel's destruction

The chants suggested in the NGO protest guide include those that call for intifada, or violent uprising, which also refers to the First and Second Intifada terrorism campaigns against Israel.

"There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!" says one chant. Others proclaim "From New York to Gaza! Globalize the intifada!" and "Intifada, intifada! Long live the intifada!"

Other chants make more generic calls for violence under the banner of "resistance," such as "When Palestine is under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight Back!" and "Resistance is justified! When people are occupied!"

Ahmed Muhammad Afana (credit: Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades website/screenshot)

WOL's chants openly call for the dissolution of the State of Israel. "From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab," one chant in Arabic affirms. Another protest song says "We don’t want two states! We want ‘48!" referring to the boundaries of the British Mandate prior to Israel's War of Independence.

As rallies, marches, vigils and social media campaigns continue to be organized around the world to honor the martyrs of Gaza and to defend the Palestinian right to resist, Within Our Lifetime's Rally Toolkit remains a resource for all those fighting for Palestinian liberation and return," the group said in an Instagram post last Sunday.

"Resistance is justified! When people are occupied!" Within Our Lifetime Chant

Within Our Lifetime

WOL, an offshoot of a local New York City Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, has been a major force in organizing protests in the area. They have been highly criticized for their rhetoric that tacitly advocates for violence.

In July, federal hate crime charges were leveled against an activist who attacked a pro-Israel Jewish counter-protestor at an April 20 WOL rally which was advertised with materials calling for resistance by "any means necessary."