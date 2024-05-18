London pro-Palestine marchers call for 'Intifada, Revolution!', London Police investigating

Londoners held a pro-Palestine march through central London on Saturday, calling for the UK government to change its position on Gaza and chanting other slogans, according to social media posts.

The march, which will start at approximately noon and end at 5 p.m. (BST), will start in central London and end at Westminister.

The London Metropolitan Police announced the restrictions and regulations the protestors must obey ahead of time.

“London has no tolerance for hate crime, and we will take swift enforcement action against anyone who crosses the line," the Met Police said.

However, marchers largely ignored the police's warnings, calling for "Intifada, revolution!" London Police responded quickly, saying, "We're aware, and officers are assessing this. Updates will follow."

HAPPENING NOW The mob are calling for "Intifada revolution" in London pic.twitter.com/WzVpHTX9LO — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 18, 2024

About 30 minutes later, Westminister Police updated that "Officers quickly located and arrested the man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and suspected criminal damage."

"Zionist puppet masters"

Other protestors were seen carrying signs saying, "The Western Zionist puppet masters instruct their evil scum puppets in Tel Aviv to do their dirty work."

Just what you'd expect to see on a march for peace and human rights... pic.twitter.com/lE67qeY7yJ — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 18, 2024

Others held pages from the far-left newspaper Socialist Worker, which read, "Time to join Palestinian resistance!"

"Time to join the Palestinian resistance"The same people who print this claim that they're being censored and live in a fascist state... pic.twitter.com/MGvHJsDl8h — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 18, 2024

Some protestors held signs implying that Israel was silencing UK politicians, calling them "Evil lying genocide-supporting scums."

The demonisation of British politicians no matter what they think is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/gFSfqbDY7w — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 18, 2024

The march is expected to have several keynote speakers. The most notable are Motaz Azaiza, a Gazan journalist who has been at the forefront of on-the-ground journalism during the war, and Jeremy Corbyn, the former head of the Labour Party.

Corbyn was expelled from the Labour Party in 2020 for his lack of response to the Antisemitism scandals, which rocked the party under his leadership.

He has refused to accept any responsibility for the hostile attitude toward Jews that was occurring in the party.