An 11-year-old child and a 42-year-old man were critically injured on Saturday evening after being shot from a passing vehicle in the Arab city of Umm-al-Fahm in northern Israel, police reported.The child received initial treatment in a local clinic before being evacuated to the Emek Medical Center in Afula together with the second victim.The report noted that the involved vehicle was later found after being set on fire.Police are searching for the suspects.