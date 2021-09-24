Researchers predict decline in COVID cases as 19 people die in one day

Some 19 Israelis died of COVID-19 on Thursday , the Health Ministry reported, as the fourth wave continues to soar across the country.

In total, 529 people have died since the start of September.

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who have been advising the government since the start of the pandemic, presented a report to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday, in which they said there is expected to be a continued decline in the infection rate.

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on August 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

They also said that the number of serious cases is expected to begin declining, but it would take another week or two. Since serious cases tend to be younger and unvaccinated, they are hospitalized longer, and therefore crowding the country’s intensive care units.

"The virus is progressing through the unvaccinated population or those whose vaccination has expired," the researchers wrote.

There were 703 people in serious condition Friday, among them, 203 were ventilated.

On Friday, there were 41 COVID-19 patients connected to heart-lung ECMO machines, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

There was not a single person who was vaccinated with a third coronavirus shot who was connected to an ECMO machine.

In general, 6,314 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced Friday. The positivity rate on Friday was 5.14%, out of 124,783 tests administered.

The National COVID-19 Experts Committee warned the government yesterday that its policy of relying on a third booster shot and minimal economic restrictions is not proving itself.

They also said that Israel, like other countries, is likely to be faced with the tragic dilemma of prioritizing young patients in need of critical care for coronavirus or otherwise over senior patients and called for a change in policy.

The Hebrew University researchers also said that returning to routine in October after the holidays could lead to an increase in infection. However, they were more optimistic, saying that when the Green Pass is adjusted to only include those who are fully vaccinated (within the last six months or with a booster shot) then the country could and should see a significant reduction in infection it is waiting for.