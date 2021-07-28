2022 budget: 58 Billion NIS to be allocated to Defense Ministry

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz finalized their agreement for the defense budget allocation late on Tuesday night.It was decided that in the upcoming 2022 budget which is currently being formulated, the Defense Ministry will receive a budget of 58 billion NIS.As part of the understandings, it was agreed that the IDF would be equipped and strengthened in accordance with the threats faced, and there will be an emphasis on purchasing from defense companies operating in the periphery of Israel. Of the budget, 750 million NIS will be allocated to the Home Front Command in 2022, and money will also go towards on overhaul of mental health services in the army, as well as towards the scholarship program, "From Uniform to Studies."The Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the Defense Minister welcome the agreement and call on all ministers and ministries to reach an understanding as soon as possible in order to approve the state budget in an orderly manner in the government and the Knesset.No state budget has been passed in Israel since 2018.