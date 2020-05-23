37-year-old man found lifeless in a residential building in Hadera

The lifeless body of a 37-year-old Netanya resident was found in a residential building on Bialik Street in Hadera.

An MDA team which arrived at the scene found him lifeless and determined his death at the scene.

Following the incident, senior MDA medic Avi Bismut said "when we arrived at the building we saw the man lying in the stairwell unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing. We performed medical examinations but he was without signs of life and we have nothing left but to determine his death."