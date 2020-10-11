9,952 fines issued for violations of coronavirus regulations over weekend

Some 7,260 fines were issued for leaving a place of residence for a forbidden reason, while 1,998 fines were issued for not wearing masks, 134 fines were issued for breaking quarantine, 84 fines were issued for operating businesses against regulations, 350 fines were issued for being present in a forbidden place and 94 fines were issued for refusing to listen to police instructions to disband a forbidden gathering.

Police reported illegal disturbances in Tel Aviv during protests in the city, as protesters blocked roads, disturbed the public order, refused to listen to police instructions and acted verbally and physically violent. Many of the protesters also violated coronavirus regulations, neglecting to wear masks or social distance. A number of protesters were arrested and a number of police officers were injured.

A disturbance was reported in Jerusalem on Saturday night as police attempted to disband a forbidden gathering. Objects, including a chair, were thrown at officers, a number of fines were issued and three suspects were arrested.

A confirmed coronavirus patient was found praying at a synagogue in Ahihud on Saturday along with 15 other worshippers who were breaking coronavirus regulations. The patient received a fine of NIS 5,000 and was sent home. The other worshippers were instructed to contact the Health Ministry for further instructions.

A confirmed patient from Tira was also found driving in Tel Aviv with another woman on Saturday. Last week, a confirmed patient was found shopping in Bnei Brak without even wearing a mask.

Israel Police issued 9,952 fines for various violations of coronavirus regulations over the Simchat Torah holiday weekend.