A-G Mandelblit urges Netanyahu, Gantz to make key appointments

Israel Police acting Insp.-Gen. Moti Cohen replaced the previous police chief Roni Alsheich in December 2018 but was never elevated to permanent status. Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) has made it clear that he would not grant Cohen permanent status and wants to replace him.

Since the current government was established in May, Cohen's replacement has been delayed because of Netanyahu's desire to influence the appointment of the next state attorney.

Technically, Netanyahu has agreed that he will not personally be involved in choosing a new police chief and state attorney, but his Likud lieutenants can still keep the positions frozen based on the coalition agreement that requires consensus between Likud and Blue and White.

Mandelblit’s argument, accepted by the High Court, was that the requirement to appoint a permanent insp.-gen. overrides any political deadlock or coalition agreement that is holding it up.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to make key appointments, including a new state prosecutor and police chief.