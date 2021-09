Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer has claimed on Sunday razing the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar would be the "right thing to do," according to Israeli media.

Forer, of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, also commented that "unfortunately I am in the minority in the government on this issue."

"This issue is within the authority of the Defense Minister and Prime Minister," added Forer.