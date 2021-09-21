Aharon Abuhatzira, former MK and Minister of Religious Affairs, dies

Aharon Abuhatzira, former MK and Minister of Religious Affairs, died at age 82 on Tuesday.

Abuhatzira served as the mayor of Ramle between 1972-1977 and as an MK for the Mafdal, Likud and Tami parties between 1977-1992.

He was Minister of Religious Affairs between 1977-1981.

Abuhatzira was the son of the Admor Rabbi Isaac Abuhatzira, known as the Baba Haki.

During his years in politics Abuhatzira was indicted in two criminal cases. He was acquitted in the first but found guilty in the second, which included theft, fraud and breach of trust.