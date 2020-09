Al-Sisi added that Egypt "appreciates the announcement of the Emirati-Israeli agreement under the auspices of the United States" and considers it a "step towards peace."

The Egyptian leader stressed that Israel must not take any unilateral measures that "undermine the chances for peace," asking Israel to refrain from annexing land so that negotiations can be resumed between Israel and the Palestinians.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that Egypt "supports any steps to bring peace to the region in a way that preserves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, allows the establishment of their independent state, and provides security for Israel," according to Sky News Arabia.