According to the indictment, in June and July of last year, Kopelman published Facebook posts calling for violence and encouraging acts of violence against Netanyahu.

Kopelman's posts were viewed by a large audience and received support from many web users. The posts were made as protests broke out against the prime minister last year.

Ofer Kopelman, 57, a resident of Alfei Menashe was indicted on three counts of inciting violence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, according to Walla! News.