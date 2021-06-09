The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Alleged Israeli airstrike targets Syria from Lebanese airspace

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 9, 2021 00:06
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian territory from Lebanese airspace on Tuesday night, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
This is the first alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria in the past month, with the last such strike reported on May 10.
A young man was injured after an Israeli helicopter allegedly targeted a house in Ain Eltinah, west of the town of Hader in the Quneitra governorate of Syria, east of the border with Israel, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
This is a developing story.


Tags Syria Syria Israel airstrikes
France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 10:50 PM
Gideon Sa'ar to receive security detail starting Wednesday
Israeli security to promote direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Blinken: Reopen consulate in Jerusalem for PA
US: IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 08:36 PM
US CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries including Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 08:27 PM
Likud approves reserved slots for defectors
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout, 2 arrested - WATCH
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:37 PM
Iran denounces US tracking of its ships that may be headed to Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:07 PM
Lebanon Hezbollah chief Nasrallah reassures on health, thanks supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:58 PM
Bennett, Lapid, and Sa'ar set to meet Tuesday
Plan to unify Tel Aviv and Bat Yam canceled - Arye Deri
Colonial Pipeline CEO tells Senate cyber defenses were compromised ahead of hack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:38 PM
UN Security Council backs Antonio Guterres for second term
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:24 PM
Hamas spokesperson 'doesn't recommend Israelis believe their gov't'
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by