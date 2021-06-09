Alleged Israeli airstrike targets Syria from Lebanese airspace

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian territory from Lebanese airspace on Tuesday night, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.This is the first alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria in the past month, with the last such strike reported on May 10.A young man was injured after an Israeli helicopter allegedly targeted a house in Ain Eltinah, west of the town of Hader in the Quneitra governorate of Syria, east of the border with Israel, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.This is a developing story.