The Health Ministry released a second update on Monday afternoon after a technical error occurred in data concerning confirmed infections.

Some 39,979 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel, according to a Monday afternoon update by the Health Ministry. 20,333 cases are currently active, while 21,537 patients have recovered and 364 patients have passed away since the outbreak began.