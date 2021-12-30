Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4,000 new cases, 94 serious

3,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 94 cases in serious condition.

Of those hospitalized, 38 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 8,243.

