COVID-19: Cases in Israel near 3,000 for second day

Israel's daily number of COVID cases has started to rise in recent days as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

On Tuesday, there were 2,967 new cases, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning. Of the roughly 140,000 people tested for the virus, 2.48% returned a positive result.

As cases go up, Israel is nearing 20,000 people with the virus and the number of hospitalized is also on the incline although not at a rapid pace.

There were 141 people in the hospital as of Wednesday morning, including 88 in serious condition, and among them 39 who were intubated.

The high level of COVID-19 comes as the government ruled late Tuesday night to remove dozens of countries from the red list, and ahead of a meeting in the Knesset on Wednesday in which a less restrictive school outline is expected to be approved.