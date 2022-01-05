Haredim clashed with Israel Police in the Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday evening as they protested against a cell phone store selling phones that are not approved by the Rabbis’ Committee for Communications Matters.
מפגין שנשאר לשחק עם זרם המכתזית נפגע מזרם חזק יותר ופונה לבית החולים לאחר שנפל על המדרכה ונפצע בראשו— Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) January 5, 2022
צילום: @yedidya_epshtei pic.twitter.com/tVmVFYn0px
Video from the scene showed police clashing with and arresting Haredim, with police water cannons knocking down at least one protester.